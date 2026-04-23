Crown Prosecution Service
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Completed rape prosecutions reach highest level in a decade, new data shows
New data released by the Crown Prosecution Service today shows levels of victim attrition are falling and that prosecutors completed more rape prosecutions than at any point in the last decade.
Completed rape prosecutions rose by almost a fifth (18.6%) in the latest quarter, as prosecutors work on more rape prosecutions than at any point since 2016/17.
It also found that fewer victims are withdrawing from the criminal justice process, reflecting the CPS's work to keep victims engaged and informed and build broader public confidence in the justice system.
The CPS is also continuing to charge more than seven in ten rape cases referred to it by police, at a time when rape referrals are steadily increasing. Conviction rates for rape were also found to have risen by 2.6%, to 63.4%.
Official CPS data for Q3 2025/26 revealed that it is delivering justice for more victims across all crime types, including rape, child sexual abuse and domestic abuse. The CPS is continuing to charge a large percentage (81.1%) of domestic abuse cases referred by police, whilst child sexual abuse cases reached their highest charge rate since early 2023 at 86.5%.
At a time of heightened public concern about hate crime, the CPS’s latest data also found that convictions for this crime type had risen quarter on quarter, reaching 85.3%. The percentage of cases where the CPS applied for a sentencing uplift in hate crime was also at over 80% for the fourth consecutive quarter, including in 84.3% of religiously-aggravated offences.
Overall, completed prosecutions across all crime types rose 2.6% to 123, 894.
Siobhan Blake, National CPS Lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, said:
“Victims of rape deserve a justice system that will fight to bring their abusers to account. Our prosecutors are completing record numbers of rape prosecutions and working hard to secure swift access to justice for victims, even in the face of significant pressures on the justice system.
“Completed rape prosecutions are at their highest level in a decade. We continue to charge well over seven in ten rape cases referred to us and, crucially, we are seeing fewer victims withdrawing before their cases conclude. That reflects the tireless work of our prosecutors and staff to ensure victims feel supported every step of the way.
“I hope this can encourages more victims to come forward with the confidence their case will be taken seriously and handled with care. We will continue working closely with police and our criminal justice partners to deliver justice for as many victims as possible."
Notes to editors
- Completed prosecutions across all crime types rose by 2.6% (to 123,894). There was also a 1.6% rise in conviction volumes across all crime types.
- Completed rape-flagged prosecutions in England and Wales increased 18.6% from 1,077 in Q2 25/26 to 1,277 in Q3 25/26. The percentage of rape cases charged also rose on the previous quarter (from 78% to 79%), whilst the conviction rate for rape-flagged cases rose 2.6 percentage points to 63.4%.
- For the full list of performance management information for Q3 2025-26, see here CPS data summary Quarter 3 2025-2026 | The Crown Prosecution Service
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/completed-rape-prosecutions-reach-highest-level-decade-new-data-shows
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