Compulsory body-worn cameras for bailiffs to protect vulnerable
Vulnerable people struggling with debt will be better protected from rogue bailiffs under government plans to make body-worn cameras compulsory.
- new rules to curb aggressive tactics from private bailiffs to protect those struggling with debt
- new independent oversight body launched
- body-worn cameras will improve behaviour and support complaint investigations
The move seeks to crackdown on the intimidating and aggressive behaviour of some private enforcement agents, commonly known as bailiffs, who prey on the most-at-risk.
While the majority act professionally and already voluntarily wear body-worn cameras, the government will make this a legal requirement to ensure all bailiffs are held accountable for their behaviour and make it easier for complaints to be investigated.
The courts will also be given a broader range of sanctioning powers, such as fines and training requirements, to punish high court enforcement agents who act inappropriately.
It comes as the government has also provided its backing to the Enforcement Conduct Board – a new independent oversight body that aims to hold the debt enforcement sector to account, drive up standards, and establish a clear set of guidelines for best practice.
Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab yesterday said:
We’re determined to protect vulnerable households which includes ensuring they’re not harassed by rogue bailiffs.
While the majority of bailiffs act above board, body-worn cameras will make sure those who abuse their powers can be held to account.
A review of the fees bailiffs can recover will also be launched in due course. It will ensure these are set at an appropriate level and consider whether more can be done to encourage debts to be settled without the upset and alarm that can be caused by a visit to a person’s home.
Notes to Editors
- The response follows a Call for Evidence which found concerns over inappropriate behaviour from some enforcement agents, a lack of effectiveness in complaint processes and a need for an independent oversight body.
- We will bring these measures forward in legislation when parliamentary time allows following a short consultation on the use of body-worn cameras and the use of sanctions.
- The consultation on wider sanctions aims to ensure industry malpractice is held to account. Currently, the only sanction available to the judiciary is the removal of a High Court Enforcement Officer’s authorisation, which means that it is not possible for the judiciary to sanction poor behaviour that is not serious enough to warrant that sanction, by, for example, imposing a fine or training requirements.
- These changes will apply to England and Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/compulsory-body-worn-cameras-for-bailiffs-to-protect-vulnerable
