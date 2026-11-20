Poultry and captive bird keepers across Wales must house their birds from Monday 23 November - as further measures are introduced to combat the heightened risk of avian influenza.

Wales is facing a significantly elevated threat of bird flu due to a growing number of cases in both kept and wild birds across Great Britain.

Avian influenza is of serious concern, not only for animal health and welfare, but also to the sustainability of food production and public health.

From noon on Monday 23 November, it will be a legal requirement for all keepers of 50 or more birds of any species to house them.

Mandatory housing will also apply to flocks of less than 50 birds of any species if eggs or poultry products are sold or given away, due to the increased risk of disease transmission associated with trading or giving away poultry products.

The new compulsory housing measures will be incorporated into the existing all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) introduced on 16 November.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, said:

We keep bird flu prevention measures under active review. Since the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was introduced on Monday, the risk of disease has increased further. As such, this additional precautionary measure is being put in place to mitigate these heightened risks. Mandatory housing, in addition to stringent flock hygiene and biosecurity is now necessary to help protect bird health and welfare and the livelihoods of poultry keepers across Wales. I strongly advise keepers to act now, including to check that bird housing is structurally sound and familiarise themselves with the steps they must take. This includes using the mandatory flock biosecurity checklists, freely available online. It is essential to act now to protect your birds from Avian Influenza, and I remain grateful to all keepers for their continued cooperation to protect bird health and welfare. If you suspect disease, this must be reported to APHA without delay.”

The housing requirements of the AIPZ will be in place until further notice and will be kept under regular review as part of the Welsh Government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of Avian Influenza, along with the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the other UK administrations.