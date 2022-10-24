Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Computer hacker of famous musicians’ digital accounts is jailed
A computer hacker who stole unreleased music from famous musicians and sold them on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency was recently imprisoned.
Adrian Kwiatkowski (DOB: 11/10/1999) offered to sell two unreleased songs by British pop star, Ed Sheeran and 12 unreleased songs by American musician Lil Uzi Vert on illegal web sites in exchange for bitcoin after hacking the performers’ digital accounts. A search of the defendant’s Apple Mac laptop uncovered 565 audio files which including the songs by Vert and Sheeran.
Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty to three charges of unauthorised access to computer material, 14 charges of making for sale an article infringing copyright, one charge of converting criminal property and two charges of possession of criminal property. He also admitted receiving bitcoin cryptocurrency for the songs. He was jailed for 18 months' imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court.
Joanne Jakymec of the CPS said:
“Kwiatkowski had complete disregard for the musician’s creativity and hard work producing original songs and the subsequent loss of earnings. He selfishly stole their music to make money for himself by selling it on the dark web.
“We will be pursuing ill-gotten gains from these proceeds of crime.”
The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement agencies to stop activities of cyber criminals and bring them to justice.
Notes to Editors
- Joanne Jakymec is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- SEOCID was launched on 1 April 2022 and is the CPS’s response to the changing nature of crime by bringing together specialists in organised and economic crime as the lines in these areas of crime continue to become more blurred
- Adrian Kwiatkowski (DOB: 11/10/1999) pleaded guilty to 19 counts of copyright infringement, unauthorised access to computers, and selling unauthorised music and was sentenced to 18 months' immediate custody at Ipswich Crown Court.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/computer-hacker-famous-musicians-digital-accounts-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
National blueprint for prosecuting rape takes a step closer with refreshed joint work pledge20/10/2022 15:10:00
A blueprint for prosecuting rape and serious sexual offences has taken a significant step forward today – as new data reveals charge rates for rape have increased to 72.8%.
Charge rates show steady increase across all crime types as CPS publishes latest statistics20/10/2022 14:43:00
Today the CPS has published Q1 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.
Man convicted of stirring up racial hatred on Russian social media site19/10/2022 13:15:00
David Hutchinson, 61, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment when he appeared at Kingston Crown Court yesterday, having pleaded guilty to seven offences earlier this year.
Mason Greenwood: CPS authorises attempted rape charge17/10/2022 14:25:00
Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, recently (15 October 2022) commented on CPS authorising an attempted rape charge.
CPS Says: Our response to BBC documentary on rape07/10/2022 14:20:00
There is no doubt the case highlighted by BBC recently (05 October 2022) is harrowing and we have offered an unreserved apology to the victim for the mistakes we made and the stress and trauma she has endured.
Prosecutors urged to consider power to compel defendants to attend court28/09/2022 14:43:00
Defendants who refuse to leave their cells for court hearings could be compelled to attend – in handcuffs if necessary – as prosecutors are reminded of the court’s powers in new updated legal guidance.
CPS seeks public’s views on draft 'Deception as to Gender' legal guidance26/09/2022 13:43:00
A public consultation on updated legal guidance regarding deception as to gender in rape and serious sexual assault cases has been launched by the Crown Prosecution Service today.
Police officers found guilty of sharing grossly offensive WhatsApp messages22/09/2022 13:38:00
Two police officers have been found guilty of sending grossly offensive messages on a WhatsApp group.