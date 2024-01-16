‘Computer is always right law’ must be urgently reviewed to stop another Post Office scandal, says professional body

The law assuming reliability of computer evidence – and under which sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office – must be reviewed to avoid future miscarriages of justice, according to the professional body for IT.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT is calling for an end to the legal presumption that computer systems data are always correct, with no burden on the prosecution to prove it.

From 2000, the Post Office brought charges against over 700 staff, based on data from its flawed Horizon IT system. Some went to prison following convictions for theft, false accounting and fraud.

Presumption that computer is always right

Dr Sam De Silva, Chair of BCS’ Law Specialist Group and Technology Partner at international law firm CMS yesterday said: