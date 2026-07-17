Concerns about food prices remain high in latest annual consumer tracking data

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the end of year report from its monthly Consumer Insights Tracker (CIT), summarising key findings between April 2025 and March 2026 and longer-term trends.

When we asked respondents whether they had concerns about a range of food related topics, from a list of options, food prices has consistently been the most common concern. In March 2026, 91% said they were concerned about this, with levels ranging from 86% to 92% since tracking began in July 2023. While there is high concern about food prices, a lower percentage said they were worried about themselves or their household being able to afford food in the next month (23% in March 2026). This has fluctuated within a narrow range since July 2023 (19%-28%).

Alongside these concerns, many respondents said they had engaged in certain food-related behaviours to save money, some of which may increase food safety risks.

Each month respondents are given a list and asked which, if any, behaviours they did in the last month. The most common in March 2026 were:

eating food past its use by date (64%)

eating leftovers that had been kept in the fridge for more than two days (60%)

cutting down on the amount of food bought (52%)

reheating leftovers more than once to avoid throwing them away (39%)

turning off an oven or hob earlier to finish cooking in residual heat (33%)

Other common concerns from the Consumer Insights Tracker in March 2026 when prompted included ultra-processed food (77%), food waste in the food chain (77%), animal welfare in the food industry (76%) and the quality of food (76%).

Katie Pettifer, Chief Executive Officer at the FSA said:

This latest data shows that food prices remain a top concern this year for most people we surveyed. Many people said that to save money they’d done risky things, like eating food past its use by date. So, this summer we’re once again running a campaign to help with advice on how to keep yourself and your family safe when cooking and preparing food at home.

On 7 June, the FSA launched its latest consumer-focused campaign, called ‘Stop. Think. Serve’. It focuses on the everyday kitchen habits that can put people at risk, particularly those who are more vulnerable to foodborne illness.

Catherine David, CEO at WRAP said:

We know that 60% of all wasted food comes from our homes - costing the average household of four around £1,000 a year. Forming good food habits is vital for making the most of the food you buy, especially in the summer when life can be busier and food in your kitchen gets forgotten. We work with the Food Standards Agency and our Love Food Hate Waste Campaign provides guidance on storing and using up your food in a safe way - ultimately helping you to make your food go further for your family.

WRAP’s behaviour change campaign Love Food Hate Waste has a ‘Good Food Habits’ resource which outlines ways to save time and money.

Consumers can also find lots of advice and information about keeping safe when preparing food on our website. Additionally, the FSA supports the reduction of food waste whilst making sure food is cooked and prepared safely.

The full report is available in the research section of our website.

About the Consumer Insights Tracker

The CIT is the FSA’s monthly tracking survey that monitors changes in consumers’ behaviour and attitudes in relation to food. It is run by YouGov.

Each month, the survey is conducted with approximately 2,000 adults (aged 16 or over) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who are signed up to YouGov’s online survey panel.

To find out more

The next quarterly report covering findings from April to June 2026 will be published on 6th August.