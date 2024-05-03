HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Concerns about Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s performance
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) needs to do more to improve how it keeps people safe from fire and other risks, and how it promotes the right values, culture and diversity within its workforce, the fire inspectorate has said.
Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2023/25 – Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s performance across 11 areas. The inspectorate found the service was ‘adequate’ in two areas, ‘requires improvement’ in six areas and ‘inadequate’ in three areas.
HMICFRS said that while Gloucestershire FRS has made some improvements, there has been a lack of progress since the previous inspection and more changes are needed. In particular, the service needs to improve its arrangements for inspecting buildings and taking action to make sure staff and the people in the buildings are safe. The inspectorate also said the service should improve how it promotes its values, a positive workplace culture, and the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Roy Wilsher said:
“We have concerns about the performance of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks.
“Despite the service’s intent and considerable effort, we were disappointed to see that it hasn’t made the progress we expected since our last inspection in 2021.
“We are concerned the service’s departments don’t always work together very well, and we saw occasions when the service was more focused on trying to increase output instead of reducing the greatest risk to the public.
“While the service has deteriorated in some areas since our last inspection, we recognise there have also been some improvements, which the service should take encouragement from. We will continue to work closely with the service and its leadership team to review the progress it’s making.”
Notes
