Concerns about Gwent Police's service to the public
Gwent Police needs to improve the service it provides to the public in answering and attending calls and identifying vulnerable callers, the police inspectorate has said.
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Gwent Police
Cael yr adroddiad
PEEL 2021/22 – Arolygiad o Heddlu Gwent
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Gwent Police’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the force was ‘good’ in two areas, ‘adequate’ in three areas, ‘requires improvement’ in two areas, and ‘inadequate’ in one area.
HMICFRS said the force was inadequate at quickly answering emergency calls and attending incidents. It added that too often the force failed to give appropriate crime prevention or safety advice to callers waiting for officers to arrive.
However, HMICFRS praised the force for some promising early intervention initiatives with young people, and its investment in novel approaches to help people feel safer in public places.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said:
“I am satisfied with some aspects of the performance of Gwent Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime, but there are areas where the force needs to improve.
“In particular, call handlers don’t answer emergency calls quickly enough. And on many occasions, they don’t carry out thorough risk assessments when crime and incidents are reported to the control room.
“Too often, the force doesn’t meet its own time frames for attending incidents and doesn’t give appropriate crime prevention or safety advice to callers who are waiting for officers to arrive. This means that evidence gathering opportunities may be lost and investigations compromised.
“Victims aren’t always informed of delays and so their expectations aren’t always met. I am concerned that this may cause victims to lose confidence and disengage from the process.
“We will continue to monitor the force’s progress as it addresses our concerns.”
Cael yr adroddiad
PEEL 2021/22 – Arolygiad o Heddlu Gwent
Notes
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach and this year has seen the most significant changes yet.
- We are moving to a more intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years. We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- We have also expanded our previous four-tier system of judgments to five tiers. As a result, we can state more precisely where we consider improvement is needed and highlight more effectively the best ways of doing things.
- However, these changes mean that it isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded this year with those from previous PEEL inspections. A reduction in grade, particularly from good to adequate, does not necessarily mean that there has been a reduction in performance, unless we say so in the report.
- More information about the new PEEL assessment framework 2021/22 is available on our website.
