Concerns about Sussex Police's performance

Sussex Police needs to improve how it keeps the public safe and reduces crime, the police inspectorate has said.



PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Sussex Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Sussex Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘good’ in two areas, ‘adequate’ in four areas, ‘requires improvement’ in one area, and ‘inadequate’ in two areas.

HMICFRS said the force did not always record reports of violent crime – particularly behavioural crimes (harassment, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour), rape, domestic abuse and antisocial behaviour.

However, the inspectorate said that the force works well with communities and has progressed involvement with some hard-to-reach communities. It also praised Sussex Police’s work prevention and enforcement, including a focus on reducing serious youth violence and on habitual knife carriers.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said:

“Sussex Police urgently needs to improve how it responds to the public, and how it records crime. “Its recording of reports of violent crime is inadequate, and the force is also missing opportunities to safeguard vulnerable people. It needs to improve the way it assesses initial calls to the force so that vulnerable people and repeat callers are routinely identified. “As a result of my concerns I have already been in contact with the chief constable and the police and crime commissioner. “I am pleased with the way the force has responded so far and I will continue to check the force’s progress in addressing areas for improvement in the coming months.”

