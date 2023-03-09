Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Concerns over timetable for electoral law changes
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has today published the Electoral Commission’s response to its report ‘The Work of the Electoral Commission’, which accepts most of the Committee’s recommendations.
In its response, the Commission warns that the Government’s secondary legislation timetable for the next tranche of Elections Act 2022 measures brings “significant risks”. The Commission must ensure the electoral community and voters are prepared for the changes. It highlights that its work has already been impacted by “knock on effects” from delays, including on voter ID.
The Government’s response, published in January, offered limited detail on the timetable to implement further Elections Act measures.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, has agreed to appear before the Committee on 22 March, to answer questions on the Government’s response to the Committee’s reports on both the Electoral Commission and governance arrangements for England.
The Commission’s response welcomes the Committee’s report, agreeing with its recommendations including to:
- simplify electoral law;
- increase the maximum fine for parties and campaigners to £500,000;
- improve its guidance provision and regulatory approach; and
- increase the scope of digital campaigning regulation, to improve transparency for voters.
The Commission did not accept the recommendation to impose a 12-month time limit on investigations into breaches, saying it “could lead to investigations important in the public interest being left unresolved.” It does commit to a review of any investigation approaching 12 months by someone independent in its new enforcement policy.
The Government’s response rejected all the Committee’s recommendations.
Chair's comment
Committee Chair, William Wragg MP, said:
“I am pleased the Electoral Commission largely accepts our recommendations. I look forward to receiving updates on progress in implementing them.
“The Commission supports our recommendation to simplify the body of electoral law, so it is disappointing that the Government is not willing to address this matter with a long-term strategy.
“The Government’s response in January also failed to provide a clear answer on the implementation timetable for further Elections Act 2022 measures. The Commission’s response today makes clear that more delays would harm its ability to effectively deliver these new measures, risking the integrity of future elections.
“We will be putting our concerns to the Secretary of State at our session before Easter.”
The Committee’s report, published in October 2022, warned that “challenges lie ahead” for the Electoral Commission as it navigates changes introduced by the Elections Act ahead of local elections in May, when voters will need to show ID to vote for the first time.
