Concerns over trial arraignment leads to case being referred by the CCRC

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a conviction to the Court of Appeal due to concerns around the timing of a retrial.

A defendant who is being retried must be arraigned (asked to enter their pleas) within two months of their original conviction being quashed by the Court of Appeal, unless an application is granted to extend the time period.

Stuart Layden successfully appealed against a murder conviction on 19 March 2015. He was rearraigned for a new trial on 28 September 2015, and was again found guilty on 17 May 2016. This was considerably outside the maximum two month time limit between a conviction being overturned and the defendant being arraigned for a new trial.

Mr Layden’s application to the CCRC was received on 5 May 2022 and a review of his case has found there is a real possibility the Court of Appeal will find that the arraignment was unlawful, the trial proceedings were invalid and Mr Layden’s conviction is unsafe.

This press release was issued by the Communications Team, Criminal Cases Review Commission. They can be contacted by phone on: 0121 232 0900 or by email: press@ccrc.gov.uk.

Notes to Editors