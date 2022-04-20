Information Commissioner's Office
Conclusion of ICO investigation into unauthorised disclosure of CCTV footage from DHSC – 19 April 2022
The ICO found insufficient evidence to prosecute two people suspected of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing CCTV footage from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The national press, including The Guardian, Sky News and The Sun, covered the conclusion of the investigation.
The leaked CCTV images showed the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matthew Hancock MP, and his former aide, Gina Coladangelo.
We launched a criminal investigation after we received a report of a personal data breach from DHSC’s CCTV operator, EMCOR Group plc.
Given the seriousness of the report and the wider implications it potentially had for the security of information across government, the ICO had a legal duty to carry out an impartial assessment of the evidence available to determine if there had been a breach of the law.
The investigation was never about a newspaper’s decision to publish the pictures.
