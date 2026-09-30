Ministry of Defence
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Conclusion of the Global Coalition’s military mission in Iraq
UK-Iraqi security cooperation is set to enter a new phase, as the Global Coalition’s military mission against Daesh in Iraq, Operation Inherent Resolve, successfully concludes and its forces - including UK personnel - depart.
Following more than a decade of operations, training and capacity building, Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Kurdish Peshmerga have secured the enduring territorial defeat of Daesh in Iraq and are now well placed to take primary responsibility for the country’s security.
As part of the transition to new security arrangements led by the Government of Iraq, Coalition forces, including UK personnel, have departed.
The ISF has bolstered security across Iraq, enabling the return of essential services and supporting the recovery of communities affected by conflict. With these objectives achieved, Iraq and its international partners can begin a new chapter focused on enduring security cooperation under Iraqi leadership.
The UK will continue to support Iraq’s security and stability, working closely with Iraqi partners to develop an enduring bilateral defence partnership.
Operation Inherent Resolve was established in 2014 to advise, assist and enable partner forces to secure the lasting defeat of Daesh and establish enduring security cooperation. This mission operates under The Global Coalition Against Daesh, consisting of 90 partners.
During the last decade, the UK has played a leading role through Operation SHADER, the UK’s contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve. At the invitation of the Iraqi government, UK forces provided valuable support, training and assistance to more than 111,000 members of the ISF, including more than 21,000 of the Peshmerga, in crucial infantry, weapons maintenance, counter-IED, medical and engineering skills.
The RAF has also conducted thousands of sorties striking more than 2300 Daesh targets, as well as providing critical surveillance and reconnaissance in support of ISF ground operations.
We pay tribute to the UK personnel who have played their part in the Global Coalition. Working alongside our global Coalition partners, the UK remains committed to ensuring the global defeat of Daesh and its violent ideology including thorough the continuation of Operation SHADER. Alongside security partnerships, the UK will continue to lead the coordination of Coalition communications that counter Daesh propaganda and build resilience against terrorist messaging.
Our commitment to Iraq and the wider region remains steadfast. Building on a decade of close cooperation, we look forward to developing an enduring bilateral defence partnership with Iraq. This will focus on counter-terrorism cooperation, military education, capability development, defence industrial collaboration and advancing our shared security interests.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/conclusion-of-the-global-coalitions-military-mission-in-iraq
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