Conclusion of UK presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance: Lord Pickles’ speech

International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Chair Lord Pickles spoke about the UK’s achievements over the past year and handed over the presidency to Israel.

In February 1980, I first watched a sunrise over Jerusalem. Whenever I’ve returned to this wonderful city over the past 45 years, I still feel that feeling of warmth and wonderment.

As we stand at the Crossroads of Generations, there is no better place on Earth to draw together the future of remembrance.

The UK presidency aimed to bring out the best in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), engender confidence in difficult times, and, above all, to strengthen the organisation.

During our year, following a general election, Britain’s government changed from the Conservatives to Labour. There were many disagreements on political issues during the campaign, but there was complete unity on the need to fight antisemitism and to further Holocaust education and remembrance.

Both governments were clear that our presidency would put the interest of IHRA and remembrance before narrow national interest. I hope you agree that we have met those responsibilities.

Those of us who attended the poignant 80th-anniversary ceremony of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in January know that we will never see the like again. Ten years from now, at the 90th anniversary, it is unlikely there will be Holocaust survivors to speak.

We are now the custodians of their memory. We must remember and tell the truth. We must uphold our founding document, the Stockholm Declaration, which is as relevant today as 25 years ago.

IHRA is a consensus organisation, which can be frustrating at times. But there is an upside – it requires the skills of listening and debate. IHRA is not a place for the repetition of prepared statements, it is a place where experts speak the truth to government.

One feature of the past year was bringing remembrance closer to local communities. The ‘My Hometown’ initiative asked young people to research what happened in their towns during the Holocaust. It showed them that history is not distant – it is personal.

The ‘Holocaust in 80 Objects’ project used artefacts to tell the stories of victims and survivors. It reminded us that the Holocaust is not just statistics – it is millions of individual interlocking lives.

Under our leadership, the IHRA-UNESCO Capacity Building Training expanded. It now includes diplomatic networks and embassy staff. Those shaping international discourse must understand the dangers of Holocaust distortion.

This work has left a lasting impact – embedding Holocaust memory into education, public policy, and diplomacy. The move to new technologies that allows memory preservation will ensure that future generations can still connect with survivor voices.

I hope Israel can build on the AI conference we hosted in London. We must unlock the potential of AI, if we don’t our opponents certainly will.

IHRA is the only international organisation focusing on Holocaust remembrance, education and research. That is worth holding on to. To remain relevant, we must be adequately resourced.

I am grateful that the Israeli presidency has pledged there will be proposals to make our finances sustainable when we meet in Jerusalem in June.

I wish Israel a successful presidency. With Dani at the helm and with the support of Ruty and Yossi, Richelle, and Rob Rozette, I look forward to 2025 with confidence.

Finally, I wish for 3 things. As the United Kingdom passes the flickering torch of Holocaust remembrance to Israel: