Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
“Concrete results” needed on environmental commitments – EAC Chair responds to latest Office for Environmental Protection report
In response to the Office for Environmental Protection’s latest progress report, the Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee says the Government needs to match ambition with concrete results.
Chair comment
Toby Perkins, Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, yesterday said:
“The OEP is right: their excellent and detailed report reveals that nature is no blocker to economic growth, but rather it is essential to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.
“I am encouraged by this report, and by the OEP’s view that the Government has taken their advice on board when revising the Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP).
“However, the report also lays bare how big the gap is between current achievements and the legally binding targets committed to in the Environment Act. The new EIP contains plenty of ambitious plans but does in places remain short of the concrete funding commitments needed.
“Ministers are still to deliver an array of further plans and strategies, from PFAS chemicals to the long-awaited Land Use Framework, to name just two. If the new EIP is to set the nation back on the track to achieve the EA targets and deliver genuine change for nature, coherence and strong delivery will be key.
“My Committee will be watching closely to see if the Government can match its ambitions with concrete results.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/62/environmental-audit-committee/news/211277/concrete-results-needed-on-environmental-commitments-eac-chair-responds-to-latest-office-for-environmental-protection-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government makes no commitment to national flooding helpline in response to EAC report23/12/2025 12:20:00
Government response: Flood resilience in England
Air pollution selected for next committee inquiry following public pitches19/12/2025 12:20:00
Air pollution will be the subject of the Environmental Audit Committee’s next inquiry, following a call for pitches from experts and the public.
UK strikingly unprepared for an ageing society, facing increasing costs and shrinking tax base19/12/2025 10:10:00
The Economic Affairs Committee publishes its report ‘Preparing for an ageing society’.
Chagossian views on the Agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago18/12/2025 10:20:00
The House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee yesterday published its report, ‘Chagossian views on the Agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago’
Govt’s hazy understanding of the cost of public services must be improved, PAC urges12/12/2025 16:10:00
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to landmark SEND report11/12/2025 14:20:00
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its report ‘Solving the SEND crisis’.
Accessibility must become priority for House of Commons11/12/2025 12:20:00
Accessibility must become a major priority for the House of Commons and be woven into the fabric of what it does, according to a landmark report from the cross-party Modernisation Committee.
Treasury’s approach to charging for public services has unfair impact on taxpayers10/12/2025 15:10:00
HM Treasury’s passive approach to how fees and charges are set for public services has resulted in large and unfair surpluses and deficits for the taxpayer.