Condensed charging guidance helps to improve case file quality

Clearer guidance on building a strong criminal case file has been published following a partnership between police and prosecutors, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.

The revisions to the Director’s Charging Guidance – known as DG6 – have seen the document condensed to eight pages, down from 66 in a bid to make it more accessible.

DG6 is a step-by-step guide for police officers and prosecutors, guiding them logically through the charging process. It provides extensive detail for prosecutors and police on their specific responsibilities, in addition to the material and information required for a charging decision.

However, feedback shared at monthly Joint Operational Improvement Board meetings between policing and CPS - which are designed to help streamline ways of working - revealed that the DG6 format wasn’t working for many in policing so work began to condense it.

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions said: “Prosecutors and police have a shared goal in wanting to produce effective case files which pass swiftly and efficiently through the system so we can secure justice as quickly as we can for victims of crime.”

“Clear guidance which helps set out what is needed by CPS is incredibly important. The simplified guide does not replace DG6, but it does provide a more accessible version of key points for investigators to refer to when building a case.”

“Produced through swift and productive partnership between CPS and the Police, I hope it will prove to be of significant benefit to both.”

The working group included representatives from police forces, the National Police Chiefs Council and the CPS. Redrafting took only a matter of months.

Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett from the National Police Chiefs' Council said: “Both Policing and CPS recognise the complex nature of DG6 in its fuller form has proven difficult for investigators to work through, particularly for the more straightforward cases. Through our existing, strong partnership approach, both agencies have worked together to develop this desktop guide that will help investigators compile quality case files more quickly, benefitting the whole justice process and given victims access to speedier justice as a result.”

“I commend this guide to all investigators as a means of expediting case file preparation, and am confident that this change will help transform how we, CPS and Police, promote more effective justice.”

The new document will be published as well as being made available to all 44 police forces.