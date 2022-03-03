Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Conduct Committee publishes report on freedom of speech and the Code of Conduct
The House of Lords Conduct Committee has published a report examining the relationship between the constitutional principle of parliamentary freedom of speech and the House of Lords Code of Conduct. The report responds in part to a debate that took place in the House of Lords on 19 January 2022, describing the existing protections within the Code for free speech, and suggesting two options for strengthening these further.
- Report: Freedom of speech and the Code of Conduct (PDF)
- Report: Freedom of speech and the Code of Conduct (HTML)
- Debate: Conduct Committee
- Conduct Committee
The Committee will now consult further, with a view to bringing firm recommendations to the House before the end of the current session of Parliament.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/402/conduct-committee/news/161435/conduct-committee-publishes-report-on-freedom-of-speech-and-the-code-of-conduct/
