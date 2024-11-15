Confidence in elections high but further improvements needed in Northern Ireland

A report published recently (13 November 2024) by the Electoral Commission has found voters in Northern Ireland were confident that July’s UK parliamentary general election was well run but significant improvements are needed to support participation and trust in future elections.

Most voters continue to be confident that elections are well-run, with 85% of people in Northern Ireland satisfied with registration and voting in the UK parliamentary general election on July 4.

However, despite high levels of voter confidence in the democratic process, many candidates surveyed continue to experience unacceptable levels of abuse and intimidation during the election campaign, as 55% of respondents from across the UK felt that they had some kind of problem with harassment, intimidation, or abuse at the general election.

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, recently said:

“It is encouraging following the UK parliamentary general election, voters in Northern Ireland continue to have positive views about how elections are run, with most feeling confident and satisfied with the registration and voting process. Despite this, significant improvements are needed to further support democratic participation and trust in future elections. “The issue of candidate intimidation and abuse is growing more prevalent in our society which must be tackled. The Electoral Commission is committed to working with partners across the wider electoral community in Northern Ireland to collectively develop effective responses to address this issue.” The report also noted the system of co-option of candidates in Northern Ireland risks not following voters’ decisions. With the increased use of co-option in recent years, both in the Northern Ireland Assembly and local councils, the system may reduce transparency and democratic choice from voters.

Cahir Hughes added:

“With the increased use of co-option in recent years, both at Assembly and council level in Northern Ireland, the system removes democratic choice from voters and reduces transparency. "A substitution list provided by candidates at the time of nomination may be one possible solution to this issue. Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Electoral Commission will engage with the UK Government and political parties to maintain integrity and confidence in the electoral process in Northern Ireland.”

Notes to Editors

85% of people surveyed from Northern Ireland continue to be confident that elections are well-run and are satisfied with registration and voting. 55% of respondents from across the UK felt they had some kind of problem with harassment, intimidation, or abuse at the general election.