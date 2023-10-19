Confidence of Landlords Vital to Success of Renters Reform Bill says NRLA

Following the announcement during today's Business Questions (19 October) in the House of Commons that the Renters (Reform) Bill will receive its second reading on 23 October, the NRLA has issued its response to this development.

Next week's reading marks the latest stage in the passage of the Bill through Parliament prior to the next General Election, with MPs now set to scrutinise the proposals set out in the legislation that was published earlier this year.

Responding to today's announcement, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) said:

“The uncertainty over whether the Bill will proceed or not has made it difficult for landlords and renters to plan for the future.

“As they consider the Bill, MPs and Peers will need to make sure it secures the confidence of responsible landlords every bit as much as tenants. Should the Bill fail to secure the confidence of landlords the shortage of homes will only worsen, ultimately hurting renters.

“It is crucial that problems with the Courts are addressed alongside the Bill progressing through Parliament. As the cross-party Housing Select Committee has warned, an unreformed court system risks undermining the Government’s planned changes to the sector.

“Ministers have pledged to guarantee improvements to the court system, and we will continue to work with them to ensure this happens.”