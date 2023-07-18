Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Confidential email hotline set up for reporting McDonald’s harassment incidents
We have set up a confidential email hotline for those affected. Anyone who is concerned about incidents of harassment in McDonald’s can report it to mcdonalds@equalityhumanrights.com.
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
"We are concerned to hear of these new allegations of sexual and racial harassment.
“We will look at them closely in the context of our current legal agreement with McDonald’s to tackle sexual harassment of staff in its restaurants.
“McDonald’s has made a number of legally binding commitments to us that we will monitor, including:
- communicating a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment
- conducting an anonymous survey of workers about workplace safety
- enhancing policies and procedures to prevent sexual harassment and improve responses to complaints
- delivering anti-harassment training for employees
- introducing specific training and materials to help managers identify areas of risk within their restaurants and take steps to prevent sexual harassment
- supporting the take up of policy and training materials by franchisees within their independent organisations to support reporting of sexual harassment
- monitoring progress towards a safe, respectful and inclusive working environment
“Under the Equality Act 2010, employers are legally responsible if an employee is sexually harassed at work by another employee, if the employer has not taken all possible steps to prevent it from happening."
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“There should be zero tolerance of sexual harassment in every organisation. I’m concerned at these new reports of harassment at McDonald’s, where we have an existing legal agreement in place to ensure their restaurants are safe places to work.
“McDonald’s have committed to make improvements to set an example for others to follow, in the hospitality industry and elsewhere.
“Every employer, no matter how big or small, is responsible for protecting its workforce. We’re determined to continue to crack down on illegal harassment at places of work.”
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/confidential-email-hotline-set-reporting-mcdonald%E2%80%99s-harassment-incidents
