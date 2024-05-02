Chatham House
Confiscating sanctioned Russian state assets should be the last resort
EXPERT COMMENT
The G7 must weigh the benefits of confiscation against potentially large but uncertain costs.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022 contravened the most important principles of the UN charter. The G7 must continue giving strong economic, political, and military support to Ukraine, enabling it to defend itself. This benefits the Ukrainian people and is critical to the long-term security of G7 countries themselves.
But confiscating $300 billion of sanctioned Russian state assets to help pay for this support is a more complex question. It is not certain that the benefits to the G7 will outweigh the costs it will bear. Financing support for Ukraine through normal public expenditure, at least for the time being, is likely to be the better option.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/05/confiscating-sanctioned-russian-state-assets-should-be-last-resort
