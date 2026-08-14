UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
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Congratulations to our new students, and welcome to UCL!
Congratulations to everyone receiving their A-Level results today!
You’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and we know just how much getting your results today means to you. Take some time to reflect on all the effort you’ve put in, and to make sure you celebrate.
For those joining us at UCL in September, we’re delighted to have you here. You’re about to join one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse academic communities, and your fellow students and UCL’s staff will be here to support you at every step.
2026 is UCL’s bicentenary year, so you’re joining us at a milestone moment. As the first university in the UK to admit students regardless of religion or social background, and the first to welcome women into higher education alongside men, UCL is where history happens. Now it’s your turn to be part of it.
And don’t forget, London awaits you, too. This amazing city offers everything you want, and best of all, it’s right on your doorstep. We can’t wait to show you around.
Got questions about Results Day? Visit our website here!
Don’t forget to follow your Students’ Union on Instagram for all your Welcome events!
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2026/aug/congratulations-our-new-students-and-welcome-ucl
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