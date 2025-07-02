Association for Project Management
Congratulations to the winners of APM’s Volunteer Achievement Awards 2025
The winners of APM’s Volunteer Achievement Awards have been announced following a ceremony taking place at the Volunteers’ Development Forum in Staffordshire on 26th June. The awards, which have been running for seven years, recognise and reward the invaluable contribution volunteers make to the success of APM and the wider project profession.
This year’s awards categories included APM Interest Network of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Event of the Year, Regional Network of the Year, Education Volunteer of the Year and Special Achievement.
The winners and runners up from each category were selected by a panel of APM volunteers following the entries and nominations received.
This year saw APM’s International Space Sector Interest Network scoop the Interest Network of the Year, and its founder and chair Martina Blake win Volunteer of the Year. As Programmatic and Strategic Advisor at the European Space Agency. Martina has led the way in facilitating a diverse and inclusive international forum (launched in 2024) which collectively advances project management worldwide by bringing together representatives from space agencies, governments, industry and academia.
Martina Blake and Duncan Ross Russell, APM Board Trustee
On receiving the award Martina Blake yesterday said:
“I was deeply honoured to have been shortlisted for two awards and thrilled to have won both. It has been a genuine pleasure to leverage my expertise from the space sector and as a Chartered Project Professional to establish and lead the Network.
“APM really supports the international space sector, and their assistance in supporting the Network has been invaluable. The rapid growth of the Network demonstrates its need. While astronauts and scientists often have a well-earned spotlight, project and programme professionals are also essential to the success of incredible space missions.
“Winning both the APM Volunteer of the Year and the APM Interest Network of the Year is a genuine honour. I would also like to thank Mark Heelis, Deputy Lead for the Network, and Mary Skow from NASA, who is one of our founding volunteers, along with all our other incredible volunteers for their hard work and dedication.”
APM Special Achievement Winner: Philip Isgar
The Volunteer Event of the Year was won by APM’s Greater Bay Area Regional Network in China, and on receiving the award on behalf of the Network Ping Choy yesterday said:
“I was very excited that we won this award. I would like to thank my fellow volunteers in the Greater Bay Area Regional Network team for their hard work and dedication in organising our events, and commitment to helping promote project management professionalism across the region. I would also like to thank APM for continuously supporting us.”
Sarah Slater, Senior Volunteering Manager at APM, yesterday said:
“I know just how much effort our volunteers put into making events and publications, sharing their knowledge and expertise, and bringing project professionals together to network, learn and share aspects of project management.
“We rely so much on their support and commitment, and I am delighted to see them recognised for their hard work and dedication. I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate all the winners and nominees.”
The Volunteer Achievement Award Winners and Runners Up:
|
Award
|
Winner Name
|
Runner-up
|
APM Volunteer Event of the Year
|
Greater Bay Area Regional Network
|
APM Women in Project Management Interest Network and APM London Regional Network – joint event
|
APM Regional Network of the Year
|
London Regional Network
|
APM Midlands Regional Network
|
APM Interest Network of the Year
|
International Space Sector Interest Network
|
APM Women in Project Management Interest Network
|
APM Education Volunteer of the Year
|
Precious Nwagboso
|
Manikanth Reddy and Jasmin Fernandez -
|
APM Special Achievement
|
Philip Isgar
|
Alistair Godbold
|
APM Volunteer of the Year
|
Martina Blake
|
Mark Reeson
Find out more about APM’s Volunteer Awards and Volunteer Community
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/congratulations-to-the-winners-of-apm-s-volunteer-achievement-awards-2025/
