Connect Fund supports veterans, grassroots communities and economic equality

Three Northern Ireland community projects will receive a total of nearly £64,000 altogether in the latest round of the Northern Ireland Office’s Connect Fund. Among the projects benefiting is The Castle Community Trust in North Belfast, whose ‘Veterans and Volunteers project’ will combat Northern Ireland veterans’ social isolation by helping them to build positive relationships with fellow veterans in Great Britain.

The Castle Community Trust veterans’ project will bring together veterans from Belfast and Shrewsbury in England as part of a programme which will include workshops and exchange trips. Over 20 veterans will create meaningful connections which enable shared learning, joint working, and collective action around legacy, wellbeing, and reconciliation.

The Connect Fund supports work in sectors which directly affect Northern Ireland communities, encouraging east-west collaboration across the UK, and equipping local groups to tackle challenges and access opportunities which are also familiar to communities in Great Britain. Today’s announcement brings the total number of groups who have so far benefitted from the Connect Fund’s funding pot to twelve organisations. So far, the projects and partners have received almost £400,000 for work across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and England.

After visiting the Castle Community Trust to hear about the benefits of the project for veterans facing social isolation first hand, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Matthew Patrick yesterday said:

Once again Connect Fund support is flowing directly into communities in Northern Ireland and across the UK, delivering positive change by supporting veterans in need, amplifying communities’ voices to ensure they are heard, and combatting gender economic inequality. Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, I was particularly moved to meet with the Castle Community Trust, and to hear about the positive impact the project is making to curb social isolation amongst veterans who have done so much for us. A dozen community organisations are now working with partners across the UK, learning from their shared opportunities and challenges and finding ways forward while strengthening East-West connections.

Chief Executive Officer of Castle Community Trust Jim Crothers yesterday said:

We are delighted that the Castle Community Trust has secured funding from the Connect Fund. This will support our veterans’ group (Old Comrades Group) to undertake a process of engagement and development with their counterparts in Great Britain. We believe this project will enable participants to come together to share experiences, develop positive relationships, and promote understanding of their service in Northern Ireland.

Also receiving funding in the latest round is Newtownabbey-based community interest company JoinHER Network CIC, whose project will support underrepresented individuals from African, Caribbean, and other minority communities by bringing together people in Belfast, London, Chelmsford and Austell (England). The local group will hold a fellowship for emerging leaders in partnership with the African & Caribbean Support Organisation Northern Ireland (ACSONI), Action for Race Equality, and the National Black Police Association. The funding will also help JoinHER Network CIC to create a civic and cultural dialogue series, and to launch a ‘Digital Bridge Platform’ online hub to share the project’s learning, stories, and tools with other civic organisations.

The third successful applicant, Northern Ireland Women’s Budget Group, will bring together Women’s Budget Groups from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales for a Women’s Budget Group Four Nations Summit. This will produce a cross-nation strategy to contribute to the achievement of gender economic equality in the UK.

