Connecting classrooms as e-sgol expands
E-sgol an online learning resource originally set up to assist sixth form provision in rural areas is now available across Wales with the latest e-sgol partnership delivering courses in Monmouthshire secondary schools.
Launched in 2018 e-sgol aims to ensure that learners can study subjects that may not have otherwise been available to them including a variety of languages and criminology.
E-sgol’ uses video technology to connect classrooms. This means that pupils from one school can join classes at other schools remotely and can access a greater range of subjects in both English and Welsh language.
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle attended her first e-sgol class this week, attending a Spanish lesson in Caldicot School, which shares this provision with Monmouth Comprehensive School.
Caldicot School is part of a new e-sgol partnership in Monmouthshire which consists of four secondary schools: Caldicot, Chepstow, King Henry and Monmouth Comprehensive. The partnership means that pupils from the schools can join online sessions together.
Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle yesterday said:
Schools continue to develop and offer interesting ways for young people to learn. The expansion of the e-sgol programme is enabling more learners to study a variety of subjects and expand their options.
Speaking with young people at Caldicot school I can see that e-sgol compliments tradition ways of learning and brings learners from different schools together to enjoy learning.
Originally aimed at supporting students aged 14-16, this year primary schools have also been able to benefit from e-sgol as part of a number of pilot schemes.
These schemes include:
Welsh Giants: Resources that give attention to well-known individuals who have made the most of their ability to speak the Welsh language. This resource includes an introduction video of the giant or giantess, reading comprehension resources and live assemblies with the giants in question. Over 10,000 learners have benefited from this resource to date.
The E-steddfod: A week of e-steddfods were held between schools across the country, with each learner competing live from their schools to gain points. 15 primary schools and over 500 learners took part.
