Scottish Government
|Printable version
Connecting Scotland’s diaspora
Scottish Connections Fund opens for applications.
Applications have opened for a new pilot fund to support initiatives that promote Scotland’s international connections.
The Scottish Connections Fund is open to bids from individuals and organisations in Scotland’s international diaspora and a total of £15,000 has been allocated for this year’s pilot, which will inform the development of an expanded fund in 2024.
The fund follows a commitment in the government’s Scottish Connections Framework, which seeks to expand links and networks with Scottish people living elsewhere in the world, those with Scottish heritage, alumni of Scotland’s educational institutions, and people with professional, business, cultural or other links to Scotland.
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said:
“The Scottish Government has long believed that better engaging our diaspora – family and friends of Scotland globally – can not only benefit Scotland economically and enrich our culture, but also improve Scotland’s connections and reputation.
“We know that millions around the world cherish their connections with Scotland, and we are grateful for the work of people and organisations who do so much to strengthen these links – whether that is through the promotion of our culture and heritage or Scotland’s reputation as a place to live, work, visit, study, and do business.
“This fund aims to support their work to create more vibrant, visible and connected global Scottish diaspora, and I encourage anyone with an interest to submit an application by 8 November, 2023.
Background
Applications can be submitted here: www.gov.scot/publications/scottish-connections-fund-how-to-apply
The Scottish Connections Fund aims to help Scottish diaspora organisations and communities and their individual members further the aims of the Scottish Connections Framework. It promotes increased visibility or connectivity between Scottish diaspora communities outside Scotland, or with Scotland itself.
The fund supports innovative initiatives “that bring together those with a connection to Scotland, promote Scotland’s reputation and interests, and build greater connections back to Scotland itself.”
These include, but are not limited to,
- Community projects
- Philanthropic projects
- Events
- Workshops
- Research
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/connecting-scotlands-diaspora/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Reassuring harvest predicted despite challenges12/10/2023 13:05:00
The Chief Statistician has today released first estimates of the 2023 Scottish harvest.
Concerns over possible UK-USA trade partnership11/10/2023 12:20:00
Scottish Ministers press UK Government for urgent clarity.
First Minister calls for Gaza humanitarian corridor11/10/2023 10:05:00
Foreign Office letter supports safe evacuation of civilians.
Animal welfare - Scottish Government activity: Scottish Animal Welfare Commission review10/10/2023 15:05:00
Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings, by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).
Support for people with neurological conditions10/10/2023 12:05:00
Eight projects supporting people with neurological conditions are receiving a total of almost £440,000 to enable them to enhance and expand the services they provide.
Severe weather impacts being monitored09/10/2023 10:20:00
Rain eases, but risk of further flooding remains high.
Funding for Motor Neuron Disease research09/10/2023 09:20:00
New fellowship for study into causes and treatments.