Consent granted for Wales’ first floating windfarm
The Welsh Government has granted consent for Wales’ first floating windfarm located 40km off the coast of Pembrokeshire.
Project Erebus will house 7 next-generation 14MW turbines on floating platforms, providing enough low carbon energy to power 93,000 homes.
Erebus is part of the first phase of a 4 gigawatt renewable energy development in the Celtic Sea, enough power for 4 million homes.
Future phases of the development could realise an additional 20 gigawatts of renewable energy, which will transform the way we power our homes and businesses.
Blue Gem Wind, the joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group is currently on target to begin operating the 100MW Erebus project in 2026.
The project is part of a move away from an energy system dependent on expensive fossils fuels and will contribute to the Welsh Government’s energy targets and improving our energy security.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said:
We are ambitious for the floating offshore wind sector in Wales – we believe it has the potential to deliver sustainable sources of energy into the future and it is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to open up new markets for local suppliers and to create thousands of high-quality jobs in Wales.
The Erebus project has the potential to show the world that Wales and the Celtic Sea can deliver renewable energy alongside the sustainable management of our marine resources.
In determining the marine license and the planning consents, the Welsh Government and our partners in Natural Resources Wales have enabled this project to move forward to apply for subsidy support from the UK government.
I urge the UK government to do its part through the Contracts for Difference process to drive the industry forward by working with the Erebus team to secure the first floating offshore wind project in Welsh waters, bringing jobs and green energy to our communities.
Mike Scott, project managing director at Blue Gem Wind, said:
We welcome the decision from Welsh Ministers to grant the necessary planning consents for project Erebus and have been working with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales and other key stakeholders since 2019 to develop a project that is sympathetic to the natural environment and minimises impacts to local communities and stakeholders.
Erebus, which will be the first floating wind farm in Wales, will play a crucial role in advancing the deployment of what will become a globally important low carbon technology.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/consent-granted-for-wales-first-floating-windfarm
