WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Conservative government is “flirting with a recession” – TUC responds to interest rate hike
- Ministers “hiding behind" the Bank of England after decision to hike interest rates again, according to union body
- Jeremy Hunt is “sitting on his hands" and setting us on course for another economic shock - TUC
Commenting on the decision to hike interest rates once more to 5.25 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
"This Conservative government is flirting with a recession.
"Instead of delivering a real plan to get us out of this living standards nightmare, ministers are hiding behind the Bank of England.
“This interest rate hike will only heap more misery on households and businesses – and put many thousands more jobs and livelihoods at risk.
“It’s the last thing working people need in the middle of a cost of living crisis.
“The government needs to deliver strong, shared growth, rather than an economy that is stagnating or shrinking.
“Make no mistake. The chancellor is sitting on his hands while the economy runs into a wall and it will be working people who pay the price.
“Setting us on course for another economic shock is reckless – not responsible.”
Teetering on the brink of recession
The TUC this week warned that Britain is “teetering on the brink of recession” as new analysis showed that employment is falling in the majority of UK industries.
The analysis – of official statistics – shows that job numbers are contracting in 11 of the main 20 industry groups.
The industries with the biggest contraction in jobs are:
- Accommodation and Food – where 34,000 jobs have been lost
- Wholesale and retail – where 27,000 jobs have been lost
- Construction – where 17,000 jobs have been lost
Across all 11 industries where employment has fallen a total of 120,000 jobs have been lost between March and June this year.
Notes to Editors:
- TUC July 2023 jobs and economy monitor can be found here
- Congress 2023 will be held in the ACC Liverpool (Kings Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, Liverpool L3 4FP) from Sunday 10 September to Wednesday 13 September. Free media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials and completing an online form. Applications must be completed no later than 12noon on Tuesday 15 August. Any applications received after this date will be processed when possible and may be subject to delay. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the middle of August. For more information, please contact the press office.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Sentiment stable and output falls while SME investment plans are scaled back as rising finance costs bite – CBI SME Trends Survey04/08/2023 11:15:00
Sentiment among SME manufacturers was stable for a second successive quarter in July, though this represents a relative improvement compared with the sharp declines seen 2022 and in early 2023, according to the CBI’s latest SME Trends survey.
Council-maintained schools continue to outperform academies – new LGA research04/08/2023 09:15:00
Schools that remain within their council have continued to outshine those that converted to academies, according to new research commissioned by the Local Government Association.
TUC – Britain “teetering on the brink of recession” as employment falls in majority of UK industries03/08/2023 15:25:00
The TUC has warned that Britain is “teetering on the brink of recession” as new analysis shows that employment is falling in the majority of UK industries.
Do you know someone who works in childcare?03/08/2023 12:15:00
The TUC is looking for childcare workers to take part in a survey, to find out more about the challenges they face at work and their suggestions for how to recruit and retain more staff in the sector.
NHS Confederation - Launch of research project investigating how ICS have made use of health inequalities funding02/08/2023 15:25:00
The NHS Confederation is working with Leeds Beckett University, Clarity and the CQC to understand how ICS are working to reduce health inequalities.
Audit Wales - Fears raised that new building safety regime is not being prioritised and resourced02/08/2023 12:25:00
Welsh Government has prioritised implementing actions following the Grenfell disaster, however much uncertainty remains about how the new scheme will be implemented
UK Space Agency: Boost for broadband and 5G coverage revolution rollout as government explores plan to open £160 million satellites fund01/08/2023 12:12:00
A potential £160 million scheme to fund next generation of satellite communications development and boost UK’s leadership in ever-growing global satellite market.
CBI comments on latest UK Government Energy Announcements31/07/2023 16:05:00
CBI has commented on latest UK Government Energy Announcements.
Latest CBI monthly services sector survey and growth indicator31/07/2023 12:15:00
Weakness In Services And Distribution Leads Fall In Private Sector Activity – CBI Growth Indicator.
‘Crucial to delivering care’: LGA responds to £600m social care workforce funding31/07/2023 09:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a government announcement of £600 million over the next two years to boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector