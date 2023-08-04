Conservative government is “flirting with a recession” – TUC responds to interest rate hike

Commenting on the decision to hike interest rates once more to 5.25 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

"This Conservative government is flirting with a recession.

"Instead of delivering a real plan to get us out of this living standards nightmare, ministers are hiding behind the Bank of England.

“This interest rate hike will only heap more misery on households and businesses – and put many thousands more jobs and livelihoods at risk.

“It’s the last thing working people need in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“The government needs to deliver strong, shared growth, rather than an economy that is stagnating or shrinking.

“Make no mistake. The chancellor is sitting on his hands while the economy runs into a wall and it will be working people who pay the price.

“Setting us on course for another economic shock is reckless – not responsible.”