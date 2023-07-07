WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Conservative ministers must now end their “shameful” attempts to disrupt the Covid inquiry, says TUC
Commenting on the judgment from the judicial review sought by the government to prevent the disclosure of evidence requested by the Covid-19 inquiry, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
"This inquiry is important to us all. It’s how we can learn lessons to save lives, including frontline workers in any future pandemic.
“By challenging the inquiry’s requests for evidence, Conservative ministers have cost the public millions of pounds. They must now end their shameful attempts to disrupt the inquiry by denying it full transparency and truth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - We need a national conversation on the future of the NHS07/07/2023 09:25:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the health minister's NHS 75 speech.
Nine in 10 councils concerned about nursery capacity ahead of 30 hours free childcare extension – new LGA research05/07/2023 16:25:00
Nearly nine in 10 councils fear that nursery closures this year will undermine capacity ahead of the rollout of the Government’s extension of the 30 hours free childcare scheme, new research by the Local Government Association reveals today.
NHS Confederation - HSC75: Health Leaders in Northern Ireland issue statement calling for urgent political leadership and public support05/07/2023 15:25:00
Health Leaders in Northern Ireland call for urgent political leadership and support from every section of society on the 75th anniversary of the NHS
NHS Confederation - New poll finds enduring public support for the NHS alongside a call for government action to support social care05/07/2023 14:25:00
A new NHS Confederation survey finds there is continuing public support for the NHS as health leaders call on the government to support social care.
NHS Confederation responds to the Health Foundation, Nuffield Trust, and the King's Fund letter to political leaders05/07/2023 13:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Health Foundation, Nuffield Trust and the King's Fund letter to political leaders.
Statement by Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa on the escalation of violence in Jenin, Palestine05/07/2023 12:25:00
UNICEF is deeply concerned by the recent escalation of violence in Jenin, in the West Bank. According to the latest reports, at least three children were killed this week, and many others were injured, while hundreds of families have been displaced by the ongoing fighting. In the local refugee camp, critical utilities, such as water and electricity, are interrupted.
UK Space Agency: Mission to map the “dark Universe” sets off on space journey03/07/2023 16:05:00
A European mission to explore how gravity, dark energy and dark matter has shaped the Universe has launched following £37 million UK Space Agency funding.
Ten successive rolling quarters of decline halted as private sector activity stablises - CBI Growth Indicator03/07/2023 12:15:00
Activity stabilised across the private sector, after falling for ten consecutive rolling quarters (+0% from -10% in May).
Focus on waste reduction needed – LGA on NAO report03/07/2023 10:05:00
Responding to the National Audit Office’s report The government’s resources and waste reforms for England, Cllr Linda Taylor, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Councils work hard to maintain recycling rates and divert millions of tonnes of waste from landfill. While more needs to be done to boost recycling to reach national targets and even higher standards, avoiding creating waste in the first place is the best way to decrease how much ends up in landfill.
Citizens Advice - Royal Mail delays hit an estimated 15.7 million people in the last month03/07/2023 09:05:00
Almost one in three of us (15.7 million people) were hit by post delays in the last month, according to new research for Citizens Advice that shows how post delays continue to plague consumers.