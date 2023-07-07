Conservative ministers must now end their “shameful” attempts to disrupt the Covid inquiry, says TUC

Commenting on the judgment from the judicial review sought by the government to prevent the disclosure of evidence requested by the Covid-19 inquiry, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

"This inquiry is important to us all. It’s how we can learn lessons to save lives, including frontline workers in any future pandemic.

“By challenging the inquiry’s requests for evidence, Conservative ministers have cost the public millions of pounds. They must now end their shameful attempts to disrupt the inquiry by denying it full transparency and truth.”