Conservatives failures are costing families with jobs and living standards, says TUC.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Working people have suffered the longest pay squeeze in more than 200 years thanks to the Conservative government.

“Living standards are still on the floor. And now unemployment is rising – a real worry for families needing work and young people looking for their first job.

“We need a fresh start with a proper plan for jobs and growth to make sure family incomes can recover and everyone feels secure at work.”