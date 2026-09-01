Consistent additional support for learning

Making sure children get the support they need in school.

Children with additional support needs will be supported wherever they are in Scotland through a new National Staged Intervention Model for additional support for learning that is being developed.

Education Secretary Màiri McAllan made the commitment as she set out plans to provide a nationwide approach to identifying, planning, delivering and reviewing support for children and young people who experience barriers to learning in all council areas – to ensure they receive the right support at the right time.

The newly-published route map sets out the next steps to introducing a model that will set out more clearly how support is delivered to meet the needs of children and young people in different areas.

It is being developed in partnership with local government in response to recommendations from the McManus Review of additional support for learning, and will be rolled out in phases with full implementation across all of Scotland’s 32 council areas planned for August 2028.

Ms McAllan said:

“Every child deserves the best possible support that is right for their needs, regardless of where they live in Scotland so they can realise their full potential. A National Staged Intervention approach will help ensure that how support needs are identified, responded to and reviewed is consistent, no matter where a child or young person goes to school.

“Through this Model children and young people will receive support that is right for them, and families will have greater understanding of the support available to their child. For teachers, it means clearer national guidance being developed alongside updated training, aligned with the Model to help them support pupils with additional needs.

“We will develop the Model jointly with councils, teachers and school staff, and with children and their families, to ensure the National Staged Intervention Model delivers the support children and young people need across Scotland.”

Councillor Tony Buchanan, COSLA Spokesperson for Children and Young People said:

“COSLA is committed to working collectively with Scottish Government to improve the outcomes for all children and young people. We recognise the need in particular to support children with additional support needs and are focused on building upon the strong practice that already exists and recognise that developing a national model offers opportunity to further enhance the consistency of approach our children and young people.

“Together with our professional associations and colleagues in Scottish Government, we look forward to enhancing what is working well and helping embed continuous improvement across the support framework that is available to children and families in all parts of Scotland.”

Sheena Devlin, General Secretary at the Association of Directors of Education Scotland (ADES) said:

“ADES welcomes the direction of travel set out yesterday. Scotland already has much strong practice in supporting children and young people with additional needs, and a national model offers the opportunity to build greater consistency of approach to recording and planning for our children and young people.

“We look forward to working with the Scottish Government and partners to shape the detail, ensuring the Model strengthens what is working well while improving the support framework available to children, young people and families wherever they live.”

Background

The Scottish Government committed to publish a route map towards implementing a National Staged Intervention Model for additional support for learning during the first 100 days of government.

The National Staged Intervention Model responds to the McManus Review, which recommended a more consistent national approach to identifying, planning and reviewing support. Former Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland Janie McManus’ review of ASL set out six recommendations, which were accepted by the Scottish Government.