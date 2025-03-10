Environment Agency
|Printable version
'Constructing Change' on the Littleborough Flood Scheme
A new initiative in Littleborough is encouraging girls and women into the construction industry.
The Environment Agency, Volker Stevin, Jacobs, Flannery Plant Hire, AE Yates, JN Bentley and Rochdale Borough Council are working together to deliver a new project aimed at encouraging girls and women into the construction industry.
Constructing Change is a new social value initiative which supports the future generation of construction workers. It aims to provide local female students with an experience of the construction industry and insight into what career opportunities are available.
Hosted by the Littleborough Flood Risk Management Scheme project team, the launch of the Constructing Change initiative will see students escorted safely through the site to get an overview of the construction of the Flood Risk Management Scheme.
The day also includes presentations by contractors VolkerStevin, consultants Jacobs, suppliers Flannery’s as well as the talks from the Environment Agency, AE Yates and JN Bentley. There is also an interactive session taking place in a machine simulator and the on-site laboratory.
Constructing Change is working to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry and empower underrepresented communities to have a career in construction - building a more inclusive and socially responsible industry for the future. This aligns with the objectives of the Environment Agency, as an inclusive employer.
Caroline Douglass, Executive Director Flood and Coastal Risk Management at the Environment Agency recenty said:
I welcome the Environment Agency supporting this initiative to showcase opportunities in the construction industry to young women and ultimately improve diversity which will benefit everyone in the wider sector.
CEO and Founder of Constructing Change Elizabeth Griffin-Bennett recenty said:
The launch of Constructing Change at Littleborough marks a key moment in our mission to transform construction. Through collaboration across the sector, we are bringing young people to live sites, showcasing career opportunities, breaking barriers, and embedding social value. This is just the beginning of a movement to build a more diverse, skilled, and resilient future for the industry.
Environment Agency Senior Project Manager for the Littleborough Flood Risk Management Scheme, Neil Johnson recenty said:
This is a great opportunity to provide young, local people with the opportunity to experience a major construction site – right on their doorstep. The Environment Agency is committed to encouraging a diverse and inclusive workforce.
The work ongoing as part of scheme delivery provides an insight into many aspects of the construction industry, which we hope will inspire local young people to choose a career in construction.
When completed the Littleborough Flood Risk Management Scheme will better protect 337 residential properties and 185 local businesses across Littleborough from the impact of flooding.
The Environment is also working closely with Rochdale Borough Council on delivery of the Resilient Roch project which aims to raise flood risk awareness, reduce surface water risk, increase property resilience and implement integrated water management.
For more information on the Littleborough and Rochdale Flood Risk Management Scheme visit the Flood Hub or download the Volker Engage app.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/constructing-change-on-the-littleborough-flood-scheme
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Staffordshire woman prosecuted for not removing illegal waste07/03/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a 43-year-old Staffordshire woman for failing to remove illegal waste from land in Lichfield, Staffordshire.
Thousands of fish released to restock Cheshire river03/03/2025 15:25:00
A total of 4,000 fish, including chub dace and roach, have been released into the River Weaver at two key locations in Cheshire.
Beach recycling underway to strengthen Norfolk flood protection03/03/2025 13:25:00
An expected 14,000 tonnes of sand and shingle will be moved to protect 800 homes and 4,000 caravans.
Environment Agency grants permit for Portland incinerator28/02/2025 13:25:00
Conditions are being put on site operations and granting an environmental permit will not impact outcome of judicial review into site's planning permission.
Ongoing crackdown hooks 6 unlicensed anglers21/02/2025 13:25:00
As part of an ongoing Environment Agency crackdown, 6 anglers have been found guilty of fishing illegally at waters in the London area last year.
Devon and Cornwall farmers called on to prevent run-off incidents21/02/2025 11:10:00
Reports of rain washing loose soil off farm fields nearly doubles compared to same period last year.
Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme designs to be put on show20/02/2025 13:25:00
Officers from the Environment Agency are hosting two events where residents can view final designs for the scheme, ask any questions and meet the project team.
Have your say on plans to reduce Guildford flood-risk18/02/2025 15:25:00
Public drop-in on Saturday 22 February, 12pm to 5pm at the Electric Theatre, Guildford with an online presentation on Wednesday 26 February, 7.30pm to 8.30pm.