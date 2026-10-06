Construction begins at Earnse Bay's coastal community hub

Construction has started on a new Beach School and Work Base at Earnse Bay, creating opportunities for people to connect with their natural heritage.

The construction of Natural England’s new Beach School and Work Base at Earnse Bay has begun, marking a major milestone in the creation of a new coastal community hub for Barrow-in-Furness.

Contractors Integra Buildings arrived on site this week (5 October) to begin groundworks for the facility. The building will serve as a headquarters for the management of North Walney National Nature Reserve. It will also act as a welcoming gateway to one of Cumbria’s most important coastal landscapes.

North Walney National Nature Reserve is recognised for its rich and diverse habitats. These include sand dunes, dune heath and saltmarsh. Together, they support an extraordinary range of wildlife, from breeding waders and rare plants to the nationally important natterjack toad.

Connection to coastal heritage and natural environment

Adjacent to the reserve, Earnse Bay’s expansive sands and shingle shoreline have long been valued by local communities and visitors alike. The area offers a unique connection to the region’s coastal heritage and natural environment.

Funded by Defra, the £1.95 million building will support Natural England’s work to protect and enhance the reserve. It will also create new opportunities for people to experience, learn about and enjoy the coast.

The Beach School and Work Base will become home to the Earnse Project, a partnership initiative between Natural England, Westmorland and Furness Council, Art Gene and Cumbria Wildlife Trust, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Protection of nature for future generations

This project is working to connect Barrow’s communities with their natural heritage, to improve wellbeing and inspire action to protect nature for generations to come.

The facility will bring together staff, volunteers, schools and local communities. It will support a wide-ranging programme of activities across Barrow-in-Furness. These will include outdoor learning, health and wellbeing initiatives, and volunteering opportunities along with arts and cultural programmes, food growing, wildlife-friendly gardening and community events. Together, these activities will help more people connect with, enjoy and care for nature.

The building itself forms the final phase of the wider Earnse Bay development, delivered in partnership with Westmorland and Furness Council with funds from the Brilliant Barrow Town Deal.

Deputy Director of Natural England for Cumbria, Claire Argent, said:

It’s fantastic to see the Beach School coming to life. Having contractors on site is the first physical step towards creating a space where people of all ages can connect with nature, learn about the local environment, and come together as a community. We’re looking forward to seeing the project unfold and our partnerships vision become reality.

Maddi Nicholson, Director of Art Gene, said:

After a huge amount of work by the partnership it’s fantastic to see the start of the Beach School construction. We hope residents will bear with us during this final major phase of building work. Once open, I’m confident the facilities will bring joy to thousands of Barrow schoolchildren for decades to come.

The site of the beach school development will remain closed to the public throughout the construction period. Part of the public car park at Earnse Bay will also be cordoned off during construction. Clear signage will be in place to help people navigate the area safely.

If you would like to find out more about the project, please contact EarnseProject@naturalengland.org.uk