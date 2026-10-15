Environment Agency
|Printable version
Construction begins on £20m Torcross rock defence scheme
Scheme will see 58,000 tons of rock arrive by boat with 30,000 more tons expected by road.
Work is set to begin on a £19.8 million scheme to protect Torcross from further storm damage, after devastating storms in January and February 2026.
The scheme will see almost 90,000 tons of new rock armour placed on the shoreline frontage to better protect the Torcross community by reducing energy from the waves hitting the shore.
The Environment Agency scheme will also reinstate damaged defences at the car park and extend the slipway.
The project has now secured all necessary consents and licences from the Marine Management Organisation and the Local Planning Authority, following consultation with key stakeholders including Natural England.
The first rock delivery by barge is expected next week, subject to weather conditions. Just under 60,000 tonnes of rock will arrive by sea and a further 30,000 tonnes of smaller material will be transported by road.
George Arnison, Environment Agency project lead, said:
We’re really pleased to have got to this critical point where we have the green light to start construction. I’d like to acknowledge the huge amount of work that’s gone into getting the project to this stage so quickly, much of which is invisible to the public.
I’d like to thank the team and all those who have been involved and supported the project, and the community for their patience over the last 7 months.
The project will be progressed at an accelerated pace with Kier Infrastructure appointed to deliver the vital engineering works.
Philip Ramsay, operations director, Kier Infrastructure, said:
The collaborative effort has ensured that we can now start construction in October.
Our teams will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency and local community to deliver a successful outcome that will protect Torcross for generations to come.
This announcement coincides with the Environment Agency’s Flood Action Week (12-18 October). The campaign urges people to check their flood risk, draft a flood plan, and sign up for flood warnings through the new Flood Action hub.
A new Flood and Drought Resilience Taskforce has also been launched by the government to champion community voices and strengthen planning and response to extreme weather.
Following a wet winter and a historic summer drought - the driest July in nearly two centuries - the nation is now bracing for an intensified, wetter winter. The Environment Agency remains ready to respond to both ongoing drought conditions and any winter flooding incidents.
Background
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All rock shipments are scheduled between mid-October and early December 2026, with road deliveries continuing to the end of January 2027.
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Rock armour installation will happen between October 2026 and April 2027, with the slipway extension and car park sheet piling in spring 2027. The project is expected to complete, and the car park reopen, in early summer.
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These dates are indicative and may be subject to change due to weather and operational factors.
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The £19.8 million funding has been secured from within the Environment Agency’s existing Investment Programme budget, provided by Government through Defra. It is ring-fenced for flood and coastal defence and is separate from any funding related to the A379 road, which falls under the responsibility of Devon County Council as the Highways Authority.
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The site lies within the Slapton Ley Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the South Devon National Character Area, and close to the Skerries Banks and Surrounds Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ).
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The Environment Agency, Devon County Council and South Hams District Council are working collaboratively on the reinstatement of the car park defence as part of the scheme.
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Further detail on the Slapton Line Partnership: Torcross Urgent Works - Slapton Line Partnership
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/construction-begins-on-20m-torcross-rock-defence-scheme
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