Construction begins on £20m Torcross rock defence scheme

Scheme will see 58,000 tons of rock arrive by boat with 30,000 more tons expected by road.

Work is set to begin on a £19.8 million scheme to protect Torcross from further storm damage, after devastating storms in January and February 2026.

The scheme will see almost 90,000 tons of new rock armour placed on the shoreline frontage to better protect the Torcross community by reducing energy from the waves hitting the shore.

The Environment Agency scheme will also reinstate damaged defences at the car park and extend the slipway.

The project has now secured all necessary consents and licences from the Marine Management Organisation and the Local Planning Authority, following consultation with key stakeholders including Natural England.

The first rock delivery by barge is expected next week, subject to weather conditions. Just under 60,000 tonnes of rock will arrive by sea and a further 30,000 tonnes of smaller material will be transported by road.

George Arnison, Environment Agency project lead, said:

We’re really pleased to have got to this critical point where we have the green light to start construction. I’d like to acknowledge the huge amount of work that’s gone into getting the project to this stage so quickly, much of which is invisible to the public. I’d like to thank the team and all those who have been involved and supported the project, and the community for their patience over the last 7 months.

The project will be progressed at an accelerated pace with Kier Infrastructure appointed to deliver the vital engineering works.

Philip Ramsay, operations director, Kier Infrastructure, said:

The collaborative effort has ensured that we can now start construction in October. Our teams will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency and local community to deliver a successful outcome that will protect Torcross for generations to come.

This announcement coincides with the Environment Agency’s Flood Action Week (12-18 October). The campaign urges people to check their flood risk, draft a flood plan, and sign up for flood warnings through the new Flood Action hub.

A new Flood and Drought Resilience Taskforce has also been launched by the government to champion community voices and strengthen planning and response to extreme weather.

Following a wet winter and a historic summer drought - the driest July in nearly two centuries - the nation is now bracing for an intensified, wetter winter. The Environment Agency remains ready to respond to both ongoing drought conditions and any winter flooding incidents.

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