Construction business to pursue growth plans from new HQ
The Welsh Government has sold a business park unit in Anglesey to a successful construction business, which plans to establish a new HQ at the site and pursue expansion ambitions.
OBR Construction has purchased the unit at Bryn Cefni Business Park, in Llangefni, in a move which will help safeguard the jobs of 85 existing staff and create 10 new positions, including five apprenticeships.
OBR Construction is an established construction and civil engineering company with a wide range of clients, from local authorities to the commercial and industrial sector, and the nuclear and waste industries. Its annual turnover exceeds £20 million.
It plans to grow as an established regional contractor and a key supplier to the nuclear decommissioning sector as part of its expansion.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
This Welsh Government is creating the conditions to help businesses grow as we work towards a greener, fairer more prosperous economy for all parts of Wales.
The sale of this unit will support the growth of a successful company, safeguarding existing jobs and creating new ones, with a new HQ from which it can expand further.
Rhys Parry Jones, Director at OBR Construction, said:
We are delighted to finalise the acquisition of the business unit at Llangefni, which will assist our expansion ambitions. This milestone represents a significant step in strengthening the future of our organisation and supporting our continued growth and development plans.
The acquisition will secure 85 existing jobs and create up to 10 new roles including five apprenticeships over the next 18 months. The new premises will also and put us in a strong position to take advantage of the growing number of opportunities in Anglesey and North Wales.
Relocating to an existing site close to our current base on the Bryn Cefni Business Park will allow for a smooth transition while giving us the opportunity to adapt and enhance the facilities in line with our commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050. We are extremely excited about this next chapter and look forward to being fully established in our new premises by the end of 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/construction-business-pursue-growth-plans-new-hq
