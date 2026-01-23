Construction business to pursue growth plans from new HQ

The Welsh Government has sold a business park unit in Anglesey to a successful construction business, which plans to establish a new HQ at the site and pursue expansion ambitions.

OBR Construction has purchased the unit at Bryn Cefni Business Park, in Llangefni, in a move which will help safeguard the jobs of 85 existing staff and create 10 new positions, including five apprenticeships.

OBR Construction is an established construction and civil engineering company with a wide range of clients, from local authorities to the commercial and industrial sector, and the nuclear and waste industries. Its annual turnover exceeds £20 million.

It plans to grow as an established regional contractor and a key supplier to the nuclear decommissioning sector as part of its expansion.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

This Welsh Government is creating the conditions to help businesses grow as we work towards a greener, fairer more prosperous economy for all parts of Wales. The sale of this unit will support the growth of a successful company, safeguarding existing jobs and creating new ones, with a new HQ from which it can expand further.

Rhys Parry Jones, Director at OBR Construction, said: