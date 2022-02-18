Friday 18 Feb 2022 @ 11:15
NEPO
Printable version

Construction category: Market engagement sessions

NEPO's Construction category is growing with the renewal of two key procurement solutions:

  • NEPO207 Building Construction Works
  • NEPO212 Support services for the development of the Built Environment

As with all of NEPO's solutions, our first step is to engage with contractors and suppliers to ensure that we are taking the right approach, that our needs are understood and that we harness potential innovations.

Get involved: If you would like to participate in these market engagement sessions, please register using the information below:

Session Title Info Date How to Register
NEPO207 Building Construction Works A renewed solution which will provide UK public sector organisations with a compliant route to market for the delivery of a wide range of construction projects of all values from minor to major works Virtual session via Microsoft Teams: Wed 16 March 2022, 10:00 - 12:00 To book please email andrea.cellini@nepo.org no later than midday Friday 11 March 2022
NEPO212 Support services for the development of the Built Environment A new solution to provide North East public sector organsiations with access to consultancy services for construction and engineering projects Virtual session via Microsoft Teams: Tues 1 March 2022, 12:30 - 14:00 To book please email marie.bartup@nepo.org no later than midday Friday 25 February 2022


We encourage suppliers to register on the NEPO Portal to ensure that they are kept informed on the above projects, as well as other procurement activity relating to their sector. Visit https://procontract.due-north.com/Register to get started.

 

Channel website: https://www.nepo.org/

Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/construction-category-market-engagement-sessions

Share this article
SOLUTIONS SUPPLIERS ASSOCIATE MEMBERS NEWS & EVENTS
NEPO PORTAL LOGIN

 

Latest News from
NEPO

NEPO members launch new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service

17/02/2022 14:15:00

Gateshead Council, Middlesbrough Council and Northumberland County Council have launched new Supplier Incentive Programmes using NEPO521 Early Payment Service.

DfE webinars: Using NEPRO³ to support your school’s requirements

10/02/2022 12:33:00

NEPO and Bloom are working in partnership with DfE to deliver free webinars on how NEPRO³ can support schools with their maintenance and statutory testing requirements. 

NEPO helps to shape a new ‘Gold Standard’ for public sector construction frameworks

11/01/2022 14:15:00

NEPO has contributed to an independent review to establish a new ‘Gold Standard’ in public sector construction frameworks

NEPO and YPO launch partnership for ICT procurement

06/01/2022 11:15:00

NEPO has established a partnership with YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of ICT procurement solutions.

North of Tyne Combined Authority establishes £18m Green New Deal Fund

26/11/2021 11:15:00

Amber Infrastructure and the North of Tyne Combined Authority are holding a launch event hosted at The Catalyst and online for the £18m Green New Deal Fund (GNDF).

Transforming Public Procurement Green Paper: Consultation Response

22/11/2021 17:10:00

Between December 2020 and March 2021, the Cabinet Office invited views on proposals to shape the future of public procurement.

Free sessions to help suppliers navigate the NEPO Portal

16/11/2021 14:15:00

The NEPO Portal is the North East Procurement Organisation’s online tendering system; it enables suppliers to search for tendering opportunities and submit electronic bids for work with our 12 North East local member authorities.

New solution: NEPO307 Liquid Fuels

04/11/2021 15:43:00

NEPO has launched a new solution that covers the provision of diesel, gasoil, kerosene, petrol and Adblue. The solution commenced on 1 November 2021 and is available for use by any public sector body in the UK.

Sunderland launch the North East’s first electric refuse collection vehicle

18/10/2021 11:15:00

NEPO have supported Sunderland City Council in buying the North East region’s first electric Refuse Collection Vehicle (eRCV).

10 Step Guide to Collaborating with Sensitive Information: There’s no such thing as almost secure.