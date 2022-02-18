NEPO
Construction category: Market engagement sessions
NEPO's Construction category is growing with the renewal of two key procurement solutions:
- NEPO207 Building Construction Works
- NEPO212 Support services for the development of the Built Environment
As with all of NEPO's solutions, our first step is to engage with contractors and suppliers to ensure that we are taking the right approach, that our needs are understood and that we harness potential innovations.
Get involved: If you would like to participate in these market engagement sessions, please register using the information below:
|Session Title
|Info
|Date
|How to Register
|NEPO207 Building Construction Works
|A renewed solution which will provide UK public sector organisations with a compliant route to market for the delivery of a wide range of construction projects of all values from minor to major works
|Virtual session via Microsoft Teams: Wed 16 March 2022, 10:00 - 12:00
|To book please email andrea.cellini@nepo.org no later than midday Friday 11 March 2022
|NEPO212 Support services for the development of the Built Environment
|A new solution to provide North East public sector organsiations with access to consultancy services for construction and engineering projects
|Virtual session via Microsoft Teams: Tues 1 March 2022, 12:30 - 14:00
|To book please email marie.bartup@nepo.org no later than midday Friday 25 February 2022
We encourage suppliers to register on the NEPO Portal to ensure that they are kept informed on the above projects, as well as other procurement activity relating to their sector. Visit https://procontract.due-north.com/Register to get started.
