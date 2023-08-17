Environment Agency
|Printable version
Construction company civil sanction sees charity get cash boost
Construction company Costain Limited will donate £55,000 to Tyne Rivers Trust after polluting the River Don during a major upgrade to the A19 in South Tyneside.
An investigation by the Environment Agency found that the company had breached its environmental permit when contaminated water was washed down highway drains and into the River Don.
It submitted an Enforcement Undertaking to the Environment Agency, which has now been accepted.
An Enforcement Undertaking is a voluntary offer made by companies and individuals to make amends for their offending, and usually includes a donation to a wildlife charity to carry out environmental improvements in the local area.
Costain Limited had an environmental permit which allowed it to discharge water treated by a sediment treatment facility into the River Don during work to the A19 at Testos roundabout.
Plume of sediment seen in the river
On 6 December 2019, whilst works were being carried out, an Environment Agency officer in the area reported a plume of sediment in the river.
Following a dry spell of weather, Costain Limited had decided to jet wash and sweep the road surface to remove a build up of mud. However, the road sweeper was not powerful enough to suck up all of the dirty water and instead the contaminated water ran directly into highway drains, bypassing the company’s sediment treatment measures, and into the River Don.
The silt in the water was vastly in excess of what the permit allowed, and it caused discolouration for at least 500 metres.
After the incident the company introduced a new monitoring and maintenance regime as well as training for site staff, and no further incidents occurred. There was no long-term ecological impact on the river.
Environment Agency investigating officer Josh Laidler said:
Companies carrying out any major development work have a responsibility to ensure they abide by their permits to protect the local environment, and we will take action when pollution occurs.
While we will always take forward prosecutions in the most serious cases, Enforcement Undertakings are an effective enforcement tool to allow companies to put things right and contribute to environmental improvements.
They allow polluters to correct and restore the harm caused to the environment and prevent repeat incidents by improving their procedures, helping ensure future compliance with environmental requirements.
Tyne Rivers Trust will use the donation on projects that will improve water quality in the River Don catchment.
The Tyne Rivers Trust is a registered environmental charity dedicated to improving the River Tyne and its catchment through education, tackling pollution and practical conservation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/construction-company-civil-sanction-sees-charity-get-cash-boost
Latest News from
Environment Agency
United Utilities Water Limited fined £800,000 for taking too much water from the environment16/08/2023 12:05:00
United Utilities Water Limited have been fined £800,000 after illegally abstracting 22 billion litres of water from boreholes in Lancashire following a prosecution by the Environment Agency.
Fishing illegally cost Staffordshire angler over £30016/08/2023 10:10:00
Man from Cannock who was fishing without a licence has landed a penalty of almost ten times the amount of an annual licence.
Consultation launched on unlimited fines for the worst polluters16/08/2023 09:20:00
The Environment Agency launches eight-week consultation on changes to variable monetary penalties.
Nottingham angler ordered to pay £247 for fishing offences11/08/2023 11:10:00
The fisherman was found to be fishing without a licence and during this year's close season
Pick up your butts! Cigarettes top plastic litter in rivers11/08/2023 09:25:00
Volunteers cleared rubbish on England's waterways for Plasticblitz. Cigarette butts most common plastic item found in 2 weeks of litter-picking.
Fishing in the close season cost angling duo almost £80010/08/2023 13:25:00
Two friends from Birmingham landed more than fish on a day's trip in the close season, and without a fishing licence.
York farming business makes payment to river charity for environmental offence10/08/2023 09:05:00
A York based farming business which produces frozen vegetables to some of the country’s biggest retailers and manufacturers has offered to pay £23,640 to the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust after spreading waste sludge on land illegally.
Parents urged to help spread summer safety messages on the Medway04/08/2023 13:25:00
Locks and weirs high-risk areas for swimmers, as Kent Fire and Rescue Service warns of cold water shock still a danger. Always pay attention to warning signage.