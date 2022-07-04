Environment Agency
Construction continues on Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme, with work scheduled to start at two more locations over the coming weeks
Work starts on two new locations on multi-million-pound flood scheme.
Environment Agency and contractors VolkerStevin are about to start work on two new locations and have completed part of the multi-million-pound Kendal flood scheme.
Construction work at Busher Walk, and Benson and Sandes has now been completed on a section of earth embankment and flood walls which will provide improved protection for residents in this part of Kendal.
Minor works remain and are scheduled to be completed shortly, and the riverside footpath has been re-opened following the construction of new flood defences.
In the Beezon Field Nature Area, earthworks to shape the landscape features and construction of pathways has also been completed. The area will be planted over winter, ready for re-opening to the public in 2023.
Meanwhile, Environment Agency and contractors VolkerStevin are preparing two locations, Sand Aire House and Stramongate Bridge to Gooseholme Park for construction of the towns vital flood defences.
Works will begin to build a flood wall from The Bridge Inn to the new Gooseholme Footbridge better protecting homes and businesses along Lambrigg Terrace, Melrose Place and Sand Aire House.
Construction will also start on a new flood wall running from Stramongate Bridge to Gooseholme Park. The flood wall will be topped with glass panels to ensure that riverside views are retained.
Keith Roddy, Environment Agency project manager said:
Over the next few weeks further construction works will begin in Kendal to better protect local homes and businesses from the devastating effects of flooding.
We appreciate that the works being undertaken will impact on local people and we will do our very best to keep this to a minimum. We will continue to keep the local community updated as the works progress.
The Kendal flood Information Hub is now open every Tuesday and Thursday on Little Aynam where the community are welcome to drop in between 10am till 4:30pm to find out more about the flood scheme and ask any questions.
More information on the Kendal Flood Scheme can be found on the flood hub or on Twitter @EnvAgencyNW.
