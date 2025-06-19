Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Construction director sentenced after failing to explain almost £500,000 worth of transfers out of company account
Suspended sentence for director who did not deliver accounting records to the liquidator
-
Construction director Mario Huiu failed to account for nearly £500,000 transferred out of his company’s accounts in a one-month period in 2020
-
Huiu also failed to verify more than £200,000 in cash receipts and explain why his Incentive Services Limited company failed with debts of over £160,000
-
Insolvency Service investigations have resulted in Huiu being given a suspended sentence for failing to provide accounting records
A construction director who failed to explain transfers totalling almost £500,000 out of his company’s bank account has been handed a suspended sentence.
Mario Huiu’s failure to keep proper accounting records for Incentive Services Limited meant liquidators were also unable to verify cash receipts of more than £200,000 into the same bank account.
The 39-year-old, of Hayesbrook Road, Ilford, was prosecuted for offences under the Companies Act 2006 and Insolvency Act 1986.
Huiu was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, when he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 June.
Mark Stephens, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
Limited liability companies provide vital protection for business owners, but this protection comes with serious responsibilities.
Maintaining proper accounting records is not just a legal requirement – it is essential for responsible business management.
Directors such as Mario Huiu who fail to keep accurate financial records put their creditors and trading partners at unacceptable risk and jeopardise their own ability to make sound trading decisions.
Incentive Services Limited was incorporated in March 2017 under the name of EMA Dry-Lining Ltd. The company changed its name three times before settling on Incentive Services Limited in May 2020.
Huiu was sole director of the company when it went into liquidation seven months later in December 2020.
As director of the company, Huiu was required to maintain and preserve company books and records and deliver them to the liquidator.
His failure to do this meant the liquidator was unable to verify transfers of £498,480 from the company’s account between May and June 2020.
Huiu’s explanation during interview that the money was spent on paying suppliers was uncorroborated and described by the Insolvency Service as “not credible”.
Similarly, unverified cash receipts of £261,960 into the same company bank account did not have supporting sales records.
Four other company bank accounts were identified during the course of Insolvency Service investigations. Huiu did not declare them all to investigators.
Huiu’s failure to deliver books and records to the liquidator meant the true level of the company’s financial turnover could not be verified.
The reasons why the company failed owing creditors £162,482 were also not explained due to the inadequate accounts.
Huiu was disqualified as a company director for six years in November 2021 following initial Insolvency Service investigations into his misconduct at Incentive Services Limited.
Further information
-
Mario Huiu is of Mayesbrook Road, Ilford. His date of birth is 18 September 1985
-
Incentive Services Limited (company number 10682169)
-
Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/construction-director-sentenced-after-failing-to-explain-almost-500000-worth-of-transfers-out-of-company-account
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Director of mobile phone shops given suspended sentence for £150,000 Covid loan fraud16/06/2025 10:15:00
Zahid Afzal, of Pembrokeshire, fraudulently claimed extra Covid Bounce Back loans for his phone sales and merchandise companies.
Football betting firm boss banned after company went into administration owing investors more than £10 million11/06/2025 09:10:00
The company was making substantial losses when it accepted additional investment from bondholders it was never going to be able to repay.
Woman invented business to claim Covid loan then sent money to Poland10/06/2025 16:20:00
Jagoda Rubaszko guilty of fraud after inventing a business to apply for a £50,000 Covid Bounce Back Loan which she then sent to bank accounts in Poland
Insolvency Service appoints first dedicated crypto specialist to help recover online assets such as Bitcoin10/06/2025 09:10:00
New crypto specialist will help the agency trace rising number of digital assets held by individuals in bankruptcy and criminal cases
Appliance servicing company which used high pressure sales tactics on elderly and vulnerable is shut down09/06/2025 12:25:00
Service Plan UK Ltd pressured elderly people – some of whom had Alzheimer’s and dementia – into service agreements to protect household appliances.
Hobbycraft Trading Limited Company Voluntary Arrangement: Information for employees09/06/2025 10:20:00
Hobbycraft Trading Limited entered a Company Voluntary Arrangement on 13 May 2025. The company is continuing to trade as it restructures its operations.
Former world darts champion Rob Cross banned as director over unpaid taxes05/06/2025 12:25:00
Darts professional banned after company failed to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax
‘Highly deceptive’ fraudster secured Covid loan funds under his wife’s name and claimed innocent member of the public was his boss30/05/2025 12:25:00
Bounce Back Loan fraudster also produced false invoice to liquidator.