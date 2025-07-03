Construction firm fined for ignoring fire safety during works

An Altrincham-based construction company has been fined £165,000 after it repeatedly failed to put in place suitable fire precautions during renovation in Preston.

Development in central Preston was to fit former warehouse with 35 apartments.

Action taken by both the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) in multi-agency collaboration.

Glovers Court Ltd were found guilty of four offences in relation to the redevelopment of a former city centre warehouse into 35 apartments spread across six floors. The Glovers Court project was under construction on 16 May 2023 when it was visited by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS). A number of fire safety issues were identified and LFRS prohibited the use of the building, meaning residents already living there had to leave their homes. As construction work was still ongoing, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and HSE worked in multi-agency collaboration to deal with this premises.

A HSE inspector then visited the site finding the company not to be complying with its duty to ensure suitable fire safety precautions were in place during ongoing construction work. Those failures included:

No fire detection system;

No means of raising the alarm in case of a fire;

Inadequate escape plans; and

Construction work had not been phased to ensure fire compartmentation was maintained throughout the project to prevent fire spreading to all floors.

As a result of the findings, HSE served a prohibition notice against Glovers Court Ltd, stopping all further work on the property until adequate fire precautions were in place. HSE also served an improvement notice requiring the company to design and implement a fire management plan.

However, during further visits in June and November 2023, HSE found construction work had been ongoing while no action had been taken to comply with either of the notices.

