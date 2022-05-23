Scottish Government
|Printable version
Construction - HMG Construction Playbook and Client Guide to Construction Projects: comparison
Compares aspects of the UK Government Construction Playbook and our Client Guide to Construction Projects.
Introduction
This paper has been prepared to compare aspects of the HMG Construction Playbook (the ‘Playbook) and the SG Client Guide to Construction Projects (the ‘Client Guide’), with a view to recognising areas of good practise and identifying further opportunities for improvement that may be adopted within construction procurement through the Client Guide in Scotland.
HMG Construction Playbook
Purpose and Target Audience
The Playbook is part of a wider portfolio of sourcing playbooks developed by the Cabinet Office. The Playbook is aimed at Commercial, Finance, Project Delivery, Policy and any professionals across public sector contracting authorities who are responsible for the planning and delivery of public work projects and programmes.
The principles and policies have been co-developed with input from public officials and industry stakeholders. They can be considered good practice for all professionals involved in public works projects and programmes across the public sector.
Compliance
The Playbook is mandated for UKG central government departments and arm’s length bodies (ALBs) on a ‘comply or explain’ basis recognising that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach for all public works. For central government, compliance to the Construction Playbook is being driven through departments’ governance processes, central Cabinet Office controls (projects over £10 million per transaction) and the Treasury Approvals Process. The wider public sector is encouraged to take account of the Construction Playbook. It applies to all new projects and programmes from December 2020.
Presentation
The Playbook is a single document, available on GOV.UK (The Construction Playbook – December 2020 (publishing.service.gov.uk), with links to supporting associated publications, Procurement Policy Notes and other supporting resources.
The Playbook is intended be updated annually to respond to feedback and ensure that it continues to represent best practice.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/comparison-between-hmg-construction-playbook-scottish-government-client-guide-construction-projects/pages/1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Government at COP26: What was achieved?23/05/2022 15:05:00
This report provides an account of the activities delivered through the Scottish Government’s COP26 programme and how that activity supported the Scottish Government’s main climate related policy aims.
American Foulbrood found in Perthshire bee hive23/05/2022 09:15:00
Beekepers within 3km of affected hive encouraged to increase biosecurity
First Minister meets Michelle O’Neill MLA20/05/2022 16:20:00
Meeting to discuss shared areas of interest has taken place at Bute House.
Encouraging manufacturing innovation20/05/2022 13:15:00
Fund will support ideas to reduce emissions and cut waste.
£3 million awarded to long COVID projects20/05/2022 12:15:00
Targeted support based on views of patients and clinicians.
Mesh reimbursement fund opens in June20/05/2022 10:05:00
A dedicated fund to repay mesh removal costs will open for applications on 6 June.
School uniform: have your say19/05/2022 15:05:00
Pupils, parents and carers are being asked to give their views on school uniform to help shape new national guidance.