Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Construction industry people jailed for £22 million fraud against the taxpayers
Seven construction company connected insiders yesterday (4 February 2025) been sentenced for their key role in a £22 million fraud against the taxpayer.
Daniel Newton, 38, Philip Bailey, 36, Sean Dean, 41, Lee Hudson, 56, Sarah Gillard, 41, Bradley Mortimer, 39, and Kevin Ratcliffe, 43, have been sentenced to nine years and four months imprisonment, six years and three months imprisonment, seven years imprisonment, five years imprisonment, two years imprisonment suspended, three years and six months imprisonment, and 27 months imprisonment, respectively for cheating the public revenue, money laundering related offences, acquiring criminal property and organised criminal gang activities.
The Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with Kent Police and HMRC to build a case for trial that showed that the defendants were involved in the setting up of a building construction core company which invoiced customer companies for supply of labour which included VAT elements on these bills.
The customer companies would pay these invoices but the construction company would not pay the VAT and Construction Industry Scheme contributions to the HMRC, part of His Majesty’s Treasury. It is estimated that there was a loss to the Government and taxpayer of £22 million.
The unpaid VAT and scheme contributions were diverted to the bank accounts of the defendants who were beneficiaries of these fraudulent actions.
The beneficiaries included the lead conspirators Philip Bailey, Daniel Newton, and Sean Dean who were responsible for establishing, maintaining, and developing these crimes. Kevin Ratcliffe was a customer company director who received ‘kickbacks’ in exchange for providing their business to the core company. Lee Hudson was an office worker who was conducting the day-to-day business which enabled these offences. Sarah Gillard and Bradley Mortimer functioned as cash couriers for money laundering for these illicit activities.
Julius Capon of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “These criminals stole £22 million from the taxpayer. Fake payroll companies were created and operated by Bailey, Newton, Hudson, and Dean.
“Construction companies would permit these payroll companies to make VAT and Construction Industry Scheme (CIS) contributions to HMRC on behalf of their sub-contractors.
“Instead of the VAT and CIS contributions being paid to HMRC, the defendants pocketed the monies themselves.
“The defendant Ratcliffe owned a construction firm which received cash ‘kickbacks’ for assisting in this illegal enterprise of cheating the revenue. The defendants Gillard (partner of Philip Bailey) and Mortimer laundered the proceeds through their bank accounts.
“This is money that is needed to help support our hard-pressed public services.
“The CPS has commenced proceeds of crime proceedings against the defendants to claw back the money they made from this illegal scheme.”
Ian Hackett, Operational Lead, in HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “We have worked closely with Kent Police to dismantle this sophisticated and complex fraud.
“The tenacity and expertise of the investigators involved in this joint investigation has protected millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money, which is needed to fund our public services.
“We encourage anyone with information about any type of tax fraud to report it to HMRC. ”
Our specialist prosecutors will continue to work closely with investigators such as HMRC to prosecute cases of public sector fraud and bring perpetrators to justice.
Notes to editors
- Julius Capon is the Unit Head for the CPS Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Daniel Newton (DOB: 29/01/1987) was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and one count of conspiracy to disguise, transfer, convert or conceal criminal property and was sentenced to nine years and four months imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court
- Philip Bailey (DOB: 12/08/1988) was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and one count of conspiracy to disguise, transfer, convert or conceal criminal property and was sentenced to six years and three months imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court
- Sean Dean (DOB: 04/01/1984) was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court
- Lee Hudson (DOB: 03/07/1968) was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court
- Sarah Gillard (DOB: 19/12/1983) was found guilty of acquiring criminal property and sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years at Southwark Crown Court
- Bradley Mortimer (DOB: 18/06/1985) was found guilty of one count of participating in activities of an organised crime group and one count of entering into a money laundering arrangement and sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court
- Kevin Ratcliffe (DOB: 27/03/1981) was found guilty of one count of cheating the public revenue and one count of acquiring criminal property and sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/construction-industry-people-jailed-ps22-million-fraud-against-taxpayers
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
15-year-old charged with murder of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield school05/02/2025 16:10:00
Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed05/02/2025 10:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was recently (03 January 2025) jailed for three years and eight months.
Teenage girl convicted of three attempted murders04/02/2025 16:20:00
A 14-year-old girl who stabbed two teachers and a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman was yesterday convicted of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed04/02/2025 12:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was yesterday jailed for three years and eight months.
CPS updates deaths in custody legal guidance31/01/2025 16:20:00
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: "Criminal prosecutions brought against police officers for actions taken in the course of their duties are extremely rare and these decisions are only made after careful consideration of all the relevant evidence and circumstances.
Former US government advisor who arranged to rape a child is jailed30/01/2025 10:10:00
A former advisor to the US government who flew to the UK to rape whom he believed to be a nine-year-old child has been convicted and jailed for 11-and-a-half years.
DPP's response to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana22/01/2025 13:20:00
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions responds to questions around the release of information relating to the trial of Axel Rudakubana
Teenager who murdered three children at Southport dance class pleads guilty21/01/2025 16:20:00
A TEENAGER who attacked children at a Taylor Swift themed dance class, killing three and seriously injuring 10 other people yesterday pleaded guilty.