Construction work to start on major project to refurbish Gallows Corner flyover

Gallows Corner flyover was built in the 1970s and requires major strengthening and refurbishment to continue operating safely.

Project will ensure long-term safety of the structure and allow for removal of current speed and weight restrictions

First phase of the project will see lane closures from 10 March

Project will be funded with support from the Department for Transport (DfT)

Transport for London (TfL) has set out plans to completely renew and strengthen the ageing Gallows Corner flyover, which will allow the major structure to continue serving Londoners reliably for decades to come.

Gallows Corner flyover was built in the 1970s as a temporary structure. It is now in a very poor condition and in urgent need of renewal. Speed and weight restrictions have been in place for a number of years to allow the structure to continue to operate safely and a major renewal project must now take place to avoid future disruption to the road network.

The project will involve the complete renewal and replacement of the entire structure, other than its foundations. This will allow for the removal of speed and weight restrictions, improving journey time reliability for thousands of people travelling through the area. New pedestrian and cycle crossings will also be installed to make it easier and safer for people walking and cycling, while improved road markings and resurfacing will improve journeys for people driving.

A full closure of the junction will be required in the summer to allow this vital work to take place. TfL has worked closely with its partners to minimise disruption as much as possible and will be closely monitoring roads and bus routes during work to ensure Londoners can continue to travel.

From 10 March until June 2025, there will be a series of lane closures on some arms of Gallows Corner roundabout to widen slip roads and divert utility services. All routes will remain open, including the flyover, except for some overnight closures and temporary footway diversions

From June until September 2025, there will be a full closure of Gallows Corner junction, both roundabout and flyover, to all traffic except emergency services and TfL Buses. Local diversion routes and temporary footway diversions will be in place

From September, there will be overnight lane closures at Gallows Corner roundabout for resurfacing works. The flyover will remain open

The phases of work with the biggest impact on the road network have been timed to coincide with the summer period, when traffic on the network is generally lower than at other times of the year. TfL will implement a traffic signal strategy to reduce the impact of the work as much as possible.

Full travel advice is available on the TfL website at tfl.gov.uk/gallows-corner. Lane closures from March are likely to result in long queues and delays to journeys in the area and those making journeys through the area are advised to plan ahead and leave more time for their journey.

The project is being funded by the DfT's Major Road Network Programme and the Mayor of London. TfL continues to work with the DfT towards the funding of further schemes as part of the Major Road Network programme, including renewals schemes at Brent Cross and Croydon flyovers and Catford town centre.

Scott Haxton, TfL's Director of Capital Delivery, recently said:

"This complete refurbishment of the ageing Gallows Corner flyover is essential to ensuring that the road network in Havering and beyond can continue to operate safely and effectively for years to come. We've worked to minimise disruption as much as possible and are advising people to plan ahead for any journeys in the area. We'd like to thank residents for their patience while this vital work takes place."

The Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Ray Morgon, recently said: