Construction work to start on major transformation of Lea Bridge Roundabout

Construction work on the roundabout's transformation, which will include segregated cycle lanes throughout and upgraded pedestrian crossings, will start on 13 March

The roundabout forms part of the planned Cycleway 23 route with work due to start on further phases of the route later this year

Enabling more people to walk and cycle is vital to a healthier and more sustainable transport network for all Londoners

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that construction work will begin on 13 March on a major transformation of Lea Bridge Roundabout, which will make it easier and safer to walk and cycle at this key junction in Hackney. The overhauled roundabout will be the latest section of Cycleway 23, a major new high-quality cycle route between Lea Bridge and Dalston. Cycleway 23 is delivering much-needed improvements to roads and junctions and make it easier for everyone in the area to travel in a healthy, sustainable and affordable way.

Creating enough space for people to walk and cycle safely is vital to a sustainable transport network, especially as around 60 per cent of households in inner London do not have access to a car, with a high proportion of these from low-income households.

The upgraded roundabout will be transformed with segregated cycle lanes and dedicated signals for people cycling, making it easier for them people to cross this busy junction, separated from motor traffic. Pedestrian crossings at the roundabout will also be upgraded, making it easier for them to move around the area on foot. Sixty-five per cent of people responding to TfL's consultation into the C23 scheme believed that the proposals would enable more people to cycle. Creating safer roads across the capital is vital to a sustainable transport network and the route forms part of the Mayor's Vision Zero commitment to eliminate death and serious injury on the transport network.

Construction work will begin on 13 March and is planned to continue until October. Construction work is being carefully planned to minimise the impact on local residents and people travelling through the area. Last year, TfL completed work on the first section of C23 in Millfields Park and further sections on Lea Bridge Road, could begin construction later this year, subject to funding. The sections would form part of a major new walking and cycling corridor connecting neighbourhoods in Hackney and Waltham Forest to London's growing network of high-quality Cycleways. The route has been designed to take the needs of people using buses into account, ensuring buses can continue to move through the area efficiently.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: ""I'm delighted that work will start soon on the transformation of the Lea Bridge Roundabout. This will deliver much-needed protected cycle lanes and upgraded pedestrian crossings, making it easier and safer for Londoners to walk and cycle at this key junction in Hackney.

"Enabling more Londoners to walk and cycle is at heart of the Mayor's vision to build a safer, healthier, cleaner and more sustainable London for everyone. These crucial improvements across the city will help us to continue to build upon the boom in cycling we've recently seen, helping all cyclists keep safe on the roads."

Mike Hardaker, TfL's Director of Capital Delivery, said: "We're determined to make cycling in London safer and easier and we're delighted to be able to confirm the start of construction to transform Lea Bridge Roundabout. We know how important safer cycling infrastructure is making people feel confident in getting around by bike and the changes here will make a big difference to people moving through the area.

"We'll be working closely with Hackney Council to make sure the changes support everyone in the area to travel more sustainably. I'd like to thank residents in the area for their patience during construction work and would encourage people in the area to check their journeys before they travel."

Cllr Mete Coban, Hackney Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "These improvements to Lea Bridge Roundabout are another piece of the cycling jigsaw in Hackney, making it easier and safer to travel between Lea Bridge Road and Dalston.



"We're proud to be one of London's top boroughs for walking and cycling, and will be working closely with Transport for London on introducing the new-look roundabout - which will also provide safer crossings, new trees and an extended bus lane on Lea Bridge Road."

TfL will continue working closely with London's boroughs to deliver even more walking and cycling infrastructure in the coming years. TfL announced last autumn that it will restart work on paused schemes to make the capital's roads safer and more attractive for those walking and cycling, following vital investment being secured as part of the latest funding agreement with Government. Since April last year, TfL and boroughs have delivered 14.6km of new or upgraded cycle routes and there are a further 13.9km in construction. In total, TfL aims to deliver at least 39km of new or upgraded cycle routes over 18 months, with the support of boroughs. TfL will also start work on walking and cycling improvements at Streatham High Road and Manor Circus.



TfL's funding agreement with Government secured £80m per year to be invested in walking and cycling schemes, with a further £69m per year allocated to boroughs. TfL has so far reduced danger at 43 junctions across London as part of its Safer Junctions programme, with work on at a further two locations set to start this year. All locations in the Safer Junctions programme had higher-than-average collision rates and this improvement work is a vital part of TfL's Vision Zero ambition.