Construction work underway at new active travel route for Bridgend employment site

Construction work on a new active travel route for the strategic employment site at Brocastle in Bridgend has started, thanks to a £2 million investment by the Welsh Government.

The route, which is about 3km south-east of Bridgend town centre and runs parallel with the A48, will link the 116 acre site at Brocastle with the Waterton roundabout, 2km to the north-west.

A 2km cycleway, kerbing and surfacing works, new signalised road crossings, replacement traffic signals and street lighting will be built. The £2 million funding for the route, which is being provided by the Welsh Government, is the final package of the wider infrastructure works on the Brocastle site.

The active travel route is expected to be completed by the autumn. The work will be undertaken by Wales-based civil engineering contractor Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething recently said:

As part of our plans to create a more prosperous Welsh economy, the Welsh Government is working hard to help create new job opportunities in the communities people live. The strategic employment site we have developed at Brocastle provides a great location for us to attract new businesses to Bridgend. I am pleased to confirm parts of the Brocastle site are already under offer. We have a strong pipeline of further enquiries from a range of owner-occupiers and developers. The completion of the active travel route will further enhance the accessibility and attractiveness of the site to potential new tenants.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James recently said: