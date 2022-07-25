Welsh Government
|Printable version
Construction work underway at new active travel route for Bridgend employment site
Construction work on a new active travel route for the strategic employment site at Brocastle in Bridgend has started, thanks to a £2 million investment by the Welsh Government.
The route, which is about 3km south-east of Bridgend town centre and runs parallel with the A48, will link the 116 acre site at Brocastle with the Waterton roundabout, 2km to the north-west.
A 2km cycleway, kerbing and surfacing works, new signalised road crossings, replacement traffic signals and street lighting will be built. The £2 million funding for the route, which is being provided by the Welsh Government, is the final package of the wider infrastructure works on the Brocastle site.
The active travel route is expected to be completed by the autumn. The work will be undertaken by Wales-based civil engineering contractor Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething recently said:
As part of our plans to create a more prosperous Welsh economy, the Welsh Government is working hard to help create new job opportunities in the communities people live.
The strategic employment site we have developed at Brocastle provides a great location for us to attract new businesses to Bridgend. I am pleased to confirm parts of the Brocastle site are already under offer. We have a strong pipeline of further enquiries from a range of owner-occupiers and developers.
The completion of the active travel route will further enhance the accessibility and attractiveness of the site to potential new tenants.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James recently said:
We need to take bold action to tackle climate change, so I’m pleased we’ve been able to invest £2 million in this new active travel scheme, which will help reduce car use and encourage more people to walk or cycle to work.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/construction-work-underway-new-active-travel-route-bridgend-employment-site
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Pupils shine bright at summer school pilot25/07/2022 14:05:00
Year 11 pupils from across Wales have been taking part in a residential summer school funded by the Welsh Government as part of the Seren Foundation programme.
Health Minister announces pay rise for NHS Wales staff25/07/2022 11:05:00
The Health Minister Eluned Morgan has accepted the recommendations of NHS pay review bodies and recently (22 July 2022) announced a pay rise for NHS staff in Wales.
Deputy Minister heads to the track to see how Horseracing is galloping to a brighter future22/07/2022 14:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has visited Chepstow Racecourse to see how Horse Racing in Wales is recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic, and to hear about aspirations for future growth.
Caerphilly-based consortium wins race for funding to develop new greener electric vehicle motor22/07/2022 12:15:00
Administered by the Welsh Government as part of Ford’s legacy in Wales, the Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund was established to help address strategic technical challenges associated with low-carbon vehicles.
Further £3m to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times22/07/2022 11:05:00
A further £3m is to be invested by the Welsh Government to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times for the most seriously ill or injured.
Wales, a nation of innovation: Baglan company and Welsh Government co-invest to develop UK ‘first’ in mobile technology22/07/2022 09:05:00
Baglan based Crossflow Energy’s revolutionary mast incorporates a wind turbine, solar panels, and on site battery storage.
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data21/07/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 21st July).
Appointment of Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales21/07/2022 10:38:00
Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services, yesterday announced the appointment of Marilyn Bryan-Jones as Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales.
Welsh Government Fuel support scheme extended to more than 400,000 low-income households after £90m investment20/07/2022 13:25:00
More than 400,000 low-income households in Wales will be eligible to benefit from a £200 payment to help keep their homes warm this autumn and winter.