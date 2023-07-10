Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Consultation for 2025 edition of APM Body of Knowledge launched
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched its consultation to review the APM Body of Knowledge in preparation for the publication’s eighth edition in 2025.
The APM Body of Knowledge provides the concepts, functions and activities that make up professional project management. It reflects the developing profession, recognising project-based working at every level, and across all sectors.
The current edition (seventh) was a significant rewrite that has become well established in the profession. The eighth edition will focus on refinement and, drawing on good practice and evidence, maintaining pace with our fast-moving profession.
The consultation is integral to the update, ensuring the next edition meets the needs of the profession. The APM Body of Knowledge is long-associated as being written by the profession, for the profession; an ethos that will be maintained for APM’s upcoming edition.
Scott Walkinshaw, APM’s Head of Knowledge, said; "The field of project management is in a constant state of evolution, always progressing and introducing fresh ideas. Our objective for the upcoming edition is to embrace this dynamism while building upon the success of the current edition.
"A regular five-year review cycle provides us with the perfect opportunity to uphold established best practices and bring the next edition in line with contemporary perspectives, encompassing areas such as agility, leadership and project data, among others.
“As always, we eagerly seek input, experience, and ideas from professionals across the board to aid our lead editor, Professor Carl Gavin and his editorial team in crafting the eighth edition to ensure it continues to serve as an invaluable resource for the whole profession."
The consultation is exploring three streams for the review:
- How can APM update or make improvements on the current edition’s content?
- What are the new topics that are impacting our profession now and in the future that should be added to the APM Body of Knowledge?
- How can APM make the APM Body of Knowledge more accessible and what formats best support that for the profession?
As part of the consultation process, APM is inviting project professionals to complete a survey to share their thoughts on the content of the new publication.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/consultation-for-2025-edition-of-apm-body-of-knowledge-launched/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM welcome APMG as IPMA certification partner04/07/2023 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has welcomed APMG as its new certification partner for all IPMA (International Project Management Association) qualifications.
APM Body of Knowledge editor for 2025 edition announced03/07/2023 13:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) has announced that Professor Carl Gavin has been appointed editor of the APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition, which will launch in 2025.
Skills gap risks projects intended to benefit society, say half of project professionals across the built environment30/06/2023 13:20:00
Almost half (47%) of project professionals working across the built environment* believe skills shortages could impact the delivery of projects intended to deliver a social benefit, new research by APM has found.
Future Lives and Landscapes – the experts’ views on social benefits within projects12/06/2023 13:20:00
Leading voices from the project profession shared their expertise on how projects that aim to benefit society can be delivered more successfully at APM’s annual conference, Change Changes.
APM Scotland Branch names PM Challenge Winners09/06/2023 13:20:00
Four young project professionals recently won top prize at the PM Challenge hosted by APM’s Scotland Branch, thanks to their joint project on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).
APM and IPA exhibit at Civil Service Live08/06/2023 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) and the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) are jointly exhibiting at at Civil Service Live to engage and support project professionals within the civil service.
APM and AcostE join forces for new publication on project controls in the 21st century02/06/2023 13:20:00
An exciting collaboration between the Association for Project Management (APM) and the Association of Cost Engineers (AcostE) will see the launch of a new publication tentatively titled Project Controls in the 21st Century.
Build a Car Challenge event02/06/2023 12:10:00
On a sunny Bank Holiday Monday, APM Scotland Branch made a trip to St Ninians Primary School in Livingston, specifically to engage with Primary 7 youngsters who were looking for an activity to raise their interest and develop some new skills before breaking off for the school holidays.
Project community in the Channel Islands to benefit from new APM Branch30/05/2023 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has announced that it is launching a new branch in the Channel Islands, which will bring together the local project community, enabling them to network, learn and share knowledge.