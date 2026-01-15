Sentencing Council
Consultation launched for proposed housing offences sentencing guidelines
The independent Sentencing Council has launched a 12-week public consultation on a package of guidelines covering housing offences.
The consultation includes two proposed guidelines covering the offences of:
- unlawful eviction of occupier
- unlawful harassment of occupier.
It also includes four proposed guidelines covering offences related to:
- houses in multiple occupation (HMOs)
- housing standards.
The consultation is open to everyone; including members of the public, members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, individuals who work or have an interest in criminal justice and individuals who work or have an interest in the private rented sector. It will inform the first set of guidelines produced for the courts on housing offences.
Chair of the Sentencing Council, Lady Justice May said
“Housing offences such as unlawful eviction can have a devastating impact. There is currently limited guidance for courts on sentencing for these offences; consequently, a risk of inconsistency in how such offences are sentenced across the country. While the number of defendants sentenced for these offences is currently low, it is important that the courts approach sentencing with clarity and consistency.”
The 12-week consultation is accepting responses until 9 April.
- This is a consultation on draft guidelines, not a published definitive sentencing guideline. The Council will not be publishing any definitive guidelines until the Sentencing Bill has received Royal Assent and come into force.
- There are currently no sentencing guidelines for any housing related offences.
- By law, sentencing guidelines must be followed unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interest of justice to do so in all the circumstances of a particular case.
- The Sentencing Council was established by Parliament to be an independent body, but accountable to Parliament for its work which is scrutinised by the Justice Select Committee. Justice Ministers are accountable to Parliament for the Sentencing Council’s effectiveness and efficiency, for its use of public funds and for protecting its independence. Judicial Council members are appointed by the Lady Chief Justice with the agreement of the Lord Chancellor. Non-judicial members are appointed by the Lord Chancellor with agreement of the Lady Chief Justice.
