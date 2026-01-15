Consultation launched for proposed housing offences sentencing guidelines

The independent Sentencing Council has launched a 12-week public consultation on a package of guidelines covering housing offences.

The consultation includes two proposed guidelines covering the offences of:

unlawful eviction of occupier

unlawful harassment of occupier.

It also includes four proposed guidelines covering offences related to:

houses in multiple occupation (HMOs)

housing standards.

The consultation is open to everyone; including members of the public, members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, individuals who work or have an interest in criminal justice and individuals who work or have an interest in the private rented sector. It will inform the first set of guidelines produced for the courts on housing offences.

Chair of the Sentencing Council, Lady Justice May said

“Housing offences such as unlawful eviction can have a devastating impact. There is currently limited guidance for courts on sentencing for these offences; consequently, a risk of inconsistency in how such offences are sentenced across the country. While the number of defendants sentenced for these offences is currently low, it is important that the courts approach sentencing with clarity and consistency.”

The 12-week consultation is accepting responses until 9 April.

