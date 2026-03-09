Consultation launched for proposed revised and updated sentencing guideline on assault on a police constable

The consultation, launched today, is seeking views on a proposed sentencing guideline for the offence of assault on a police constable. The sentencing guideline is being updated in keeping with CPS charging policy.

The CPS has resumed charging this offence where the likely sentence is below 6 months in custody, although it continues to charge assault on an emergency worker where multiple culpability or aggravating factors are present. This offence is not designed to cover all assaults on police officers. For more serious offences, where an assault leads to more significant injury than common assault level, then the attacker would potentially be charged with ABH or GBH.

The revised guideline will ensure parity of sentence for assault on different categories of emergency worker victims and will be proportionate to other assault offences.

The consultation is accepting responses until 31 May. You can read more about the consultation and respond via the Sentencing Council website.

