Consultation launched into incinerator permit draft decision

The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to issue a permit to a Teesside incinerator.

Viridor Tees Valley Ltd applied for an environmental permit to operate an Energy Recovery Facility incinerating non-hazardous waste at Grangetown in Redcar.

After reviewing 27 comments and evidence from the original consultation last year the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the environmental permit.

This means after exploring the issues and concerns that have been raised, it can’t find any reason to refuse the application, but is yet to make a final decision.

The consultation into the ‘minded to’ decision documents will close at the end of Tuesday 3 June.

Documents have been ‘carefully considered’

Gary Wallace, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in the North East, said:

We have carefully considered all the documents provided to us by Viridor, as well as the consultation comments, and currently can’t find any reason to refuse the permit application. We’re keen to hear people’s views on this draft decision and encourage those interested to view the decision documents and send us their comments. We will make our final decision once we have reviewed the responses to this consultation.

The original consultation into this application took place between 2 September and 14 October 2024.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.

If all the requirements are met, it is legally obliged to issue a permit.

The draft decision document explains the Environment Agency’s decision-making and outlines how it has considered the comments from the original consultation. The draft permit outlines the conditions would need to meet if the permit is granted.

The Environment Agency would only issue the permit if it is satisfied the operator could comply with the permit conditions and has appropriate systems in place to operate the incinerator without causing harm to the environment, human health or wildlife.

People can respond to the consultation directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Background

Environmental permits

Environmental permits set out strict legal conditions by which an operator must comply in order to protect people and the environment. Should an environmental permit be issued, the Environment Agency has responsibility for enforcing its conditions.

The Environment Agency’s powers include enforcement notices, suspension and revocation of permits, fines and ultimately criminal sanctions, including prosecution.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have a significant impact on the environment or harm human health. If all the requirements are met, we are legally required to issue a permit.

