Consultation launched into permit ‘minded to’ decision
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into its ‘minded to’ decision to issue a permit to a Bury landfill.
Valencia Waste Management applied for an environmental permit to increase the permitted quantities for treatment of mixed non-hazardous waste at its Pilsworth South waste management facility at Pilsworth Road.
After reviewing 291 responses from the original consultation last year the Environment Agency is ‘minded to’ issue the environmental permit.
This means after exploring the issues and concerns that have been raised, it can’t find any reason to refuse the application, but is yet to make a final decision.
A draft permit document and draft decision document is on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space page.
The consultation into the ‘minded to’ decision documents will close at the end of Thursday 3 July 2025.
EA wants to ‘hear people’s views’
Nigel Glasgow, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in Greater Manchester,
We have carefully considered all the documents provided to us by Valencia Waste Management as well as the consultation comments and currently can’t find any reason to refuse the permit application.
We want to hear people’s views on the draft decision and those interested are encouraged to view the draft documents and provide comments.
We will make our final decision once we have reviewed the responses to this consultation.
The purpose of the treatment is to recover the metals, wood and plastic for recycling, and to prepare the combustible wastes for use in energy recovery off-site.
The residual waste will, where possible, be used in landfill engineering, otherwise it will be disposed of in the landfill.
The treatment will take place in a purpose-built building with specialised equipment capable of treating up to 250,000 tonnes per year.
Legal requirements
The original consultation into this application took place ended on 23 August 2024.
The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.
If all the requirements are met, it is legally obliged to issue a permit.
The draft decision document explains the Environment Agency’s decision-making and outlines how it has considered the comments from the original consultation. The draft permit outlines the conditions would need to meet if the permit is granted.
The Environment Agency will only issue the permit if it is satisfied the operator could comply with the permit conditions and has appropriate systems in place to operate the incinerator without causing harm to the environment, human health or wildlife.
People can respond to the consultation directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
Background
Environmental permits
- Environmental permits set out strict legal conditions by which an operator must comply in order to protect people and the environment. Should an environmental permit be issued, the Environment Agency has responsibility for enforcing its conditions.
- Our powers include enforcement notices, suspension and revocation of permits, fines and ultimately criminal sanctions, including prosecution.
- We may only refuse a permit if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have a significant impact on the environment or harm human health. If all the requirements are met, we are legally required to issue a permit.
Consultation responses
- Responses to the consultation can be made electronically.
- People can respond directly on the website or alternatively by email to pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Those unable to view the documents or make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/consultation-launched-into-permit-minded-to-decision
